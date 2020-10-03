Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 20:01 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven
Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed to the fourth round in Paris for a second consecutive year after Slovenian Aljaz Bedene retired injured while trailing 6-1 6-2 3-1. Image Credit: ANI

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (all times GMT): 1425 TSITSIPAS ADVANCES

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed to the fourth round in Paris for a second consecutive year after Slovenian Aljaz Bedene retired injured while trailing 6-1 6-2 3-1. READ MORE:

Kenin races into French Open fourth round German qualifier Daniel Altmaier ousts seventh seed Berrettini

Rublev swats aside Anderson to reach the fourth round in Paris Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach French Open last 16

PREVIEW-Teenage sensation Fernandez gears up for Kvitova challenge French Open order of play on Saturday

Ruthless Nadal charges into French Open last 16 Halep punishes Anisimova to reach last 16

Thiem schools Ruud to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros Wildcard Gaston keeps French flag flying with Wawrinka upset

Zverev powers past Cecchinato into French Open last 16 Clamour grows for HawkEye at Roland Garros after Shapovalov incident

Korda writing his own script as he books clash with idol Nadal Italian Sinner on the fast track in Paris

1340 JABEUR TOPPLES SABALENKA

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros after producing a shock 7-6(7) 2-6 6-3 win over eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

1335 ZHANG BREAKS FRENCH HEARTS China's Zhang Shuai overcame a spirited challenge from French wildcard Clara Burel to win 7-6(2) 7-5.

Both players were vulnerable on serve and shared 36 break point opportunities before Zhang found a breakthrough to seal victory in just over two hours. World number 39 Zhang becomes the first Chinese player to reach the fourth round of the French Open since former champion Li Na in 2012.

1250 KENIN POWERS INTO ROUND FOUR Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, seeded fourth in Paris, converted six of her nine break-point opportunities and struck 34 winners en route a 6-2 6-0 win over Romania's Irina Bara.

1240 CARRENO BUSTA BATTLES PAST BAUTISTA AGUT In an all-Spanish third-round encounter, 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta proved too strong for 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-4 victory.

1130 QUALIFIER ALTMAIER UPSETS BERRETTINI German qualifier Daniel Altmaier stunned Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini at court Philippe Chatrier with a 6-2 7-6(5) 6-4 victory to move into the fourth round.

Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, hit 23 winners while Berrettini made 42 unforced errors.

1105 RUBLEV DOWNS ANDERSON IN STRAIGHT SETS

Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 6-3 win over South African Kevin Anderson. The 22-year-old Rublev smashed 27 winners while Anderson, who made 33 unforced errors, failed to create a single break-point opportunity.

0915 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Play got underway in partly cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 12 Celsius (53.6 F).

Roberto Bautista Agut is taking on Pablo Carreno Busta in a battle of Spaniards. Top seed Novak Djokovic plays Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan later while Petra Kvitova takes on Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez.

