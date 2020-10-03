Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Sharks v Warriors postponed due to COVID-19 cases, Gloucester v Saints cancelled

Sale Sharks' final Premiership match against Worcester Warriors has been postponed to Wednesday after the club reported 16 COVID-19 positive tests, the Premiership announced on Saturday. The Premiership also said that the match between Gloucester Rugby and Northampton Saints was cancelled due to a number of Saints players having to self-isolate after playing Sharks earlier this week.

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:18 IST
Rugby-Sharks v Warriors postponed due to COVID-19 cases, Gloucester v Saints cancelled
The Premiership also said that the match between Gloucester Rugby and Northampton Saints was cancelled due to a number of Saints players having to self-isolate after playing Sharks earlier this week. Image Credit: Flickr

Sale Sharks' final Premiership match against Worcester Warriors has been postponed to Wednesday after the club reported 16 COVID-19 positive tests, the Premiership announced on Saturday.

The Premiership also said that the match between Gloucester Rugby and Northampton Saints was cancelled due to a number of Saints players having to self-isolate after playing Sharks earlier this week. Sharks had initially stated that Sunday's match would go ahead while Warriors, who said all their tests were negative, released a contrasting statement that the match was "still the subject of discussions" before the Premiership stepped in.

The Premiership carried out an "urgent review" and a contact tracing program along with Public Health England and the local health authorities before deciding to postpone the match. "In light of the unprecedented situation facing Premiership Rugby we have been forced to postpone the match," the Premiership's chief executive Darren Childs said in a statement.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of everyone involved, and we won't compromise this. But as this match has such a critical bearing on deciding the Premiership Rugby champions, we wanted to do everything we could to play it." Sharks are fourth in the standings and forfeiting the game would have seen them lose out on a playoff spot, with fifth-placed Bristol Bears also on 64 points ahead of their final match against the London Irish.

Childs added that the match would only go ahead after an additional round of testing at Sale on Tuesday and both teams will not be allowed to register new players with the Rugby Football Union prior to the game. The Premiership added that Saints had informed them on Friday that they did not have enough front row players to fulfil the fixture.

As a result of the cancellation, eighth-placed Gloucester was awarded a 20-0 victory and five points. "We understand and fully sympathise with Northampton Saints' position," Childs added. "They are in this position due to no fault of their own, but unfortunately they cannot fulfil the fixture."

The Premiership season, which was suspended in March due to the pandemic, restarted in August and the remaining final round matches will be played on Sunday with all matches kicking off simultaneously.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump "doing well" and "fever free" after positive COVID-19 test - White House medical staff

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is doing well and has been fever free for the last 24 hours after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.The team and I are extremely happy with...

Indicators show that India will bounce back to high growth levels:Goyal

Indicators like positive growth in the countrys exports in September and increase in GST collections show that India will bounce back to high growth levels, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on SaturdayThe world now looks tow...

Tennis-Allez Dan! Altmaier counts rewards from putting in hard yards

After struggling with abdominal and shoulder ailments for two years, German Daniel Altmaier felt the need to strengthen his body -- and the lengthy shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be the perfect opportunity. After coming thr...

Quality, scale to help take exports to USD 1 trn, not subsidies: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said quality, technology and scale of production will help India take its annual exports to USD 1 trillion and not government subsidies. He exhorted exporters and the industry as a who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020