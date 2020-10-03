Sports highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-PREVIEW Dhoni-led CSK seek turnaround in clash against Kings XI Punjab Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) Hit hard by a start that least defines them, Chennai Super Kings would be desperate to find answers to their predicament when they take on Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-PREVIEW Mumbai Indians have edge against Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah, Oct 3 (PTI) Boasting an explosive batting line-up that complements their affective death bowling, Mumbai Indians will have their nose ahead in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday. SPO-CRI-IPL-LD RR Kohli, Padikkal set up easy RCB win over RR Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (PTI) Captain Virat Kohli roared back to form with an unbeaten 72 and stitched a 99-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (63) to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-COMMENTS Kohli says his side's good run gave him time to come out of lean patch Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (PTI) Back to form with an unbeaten fifty, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his teammates' good show gave him enough time to come out of a short lean patch in the ongoing IPL. SPO-CRI-IPL-FIXING IPL player reports corrupt approach, ACU starts investigations By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A cricketer, competing in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, has "reported a corrupt approach", putting BCCI's anti-corruption unit (ACU) on a high alert.

SPO-CRI-IPL-WARNER I am not sure, says skipper Warner of Bhuvneshwar's injury Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) A cloud of uncertainty hung over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's participation in the upcoming matches of the IPL with his Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner saying he is "not sure" about the extent of his lead seamer's injury. SPO-CRI-WARNER-BBL Warner may skip Big Bash, says his manager Melbourne, Oct 3 (PTI) Currently leading Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign in the Indian Premier League, prolific Australian opener David Warner could skip the Big Bash League 2020 due to bio-bubble fatigue.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-COMMENTS We need to get a lot of things right: Dhoni Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni admitted that his beleaguered Chennai Super Kings team needs to "get a lot of things right" to effect a turnaround in the ongoing Indian Premier League. SPO-GOLF-SCOTTISH-IND Sharma birdies four in row to rise to tied 13 North Berwick (Scotland), Oct 3 (PTI) With long-time friend Ainesh Ahluwalia doing duty as his caddie, India's Shubhankar Sharma produced a terrific finish in the second round of the ASI Scottish Open here, making four birdies in a row to rise to tied 13th.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FLEMING Fleming fumes, defends move to send Kedar ahead of Dhoni Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming lost his cool and lashed out at those questioning the thought process behind sending Kedar Jadhav ahead of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-MITHALI Indian women team may travel to SL after 'WIPL', skipper Mithali welcomes move By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Indian women's team in all likelihood will resume its bilateral engagements with a tour of Sri Lanka, which the BCCI is trying to schedule after the women's IPL from November 4-9 in the UAE.

SPO-CWG-SHOOT-HAMILTON Shooting 'not a part' of Hamilton's proposed 2026 Commonwealth Games roster Hamilton, Oct 3 (PTI) Shooting is not a part of the roster proposed by the bid committee of Hamilton city, the frontrunner for hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the development coming not long after the huge furore caused by the sport's exclusion from 2022 Birmingham edition. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri grinds it out in swirling conditions, stays at T-7th at Sanderson Farms Jackson (Mississippi), Oct 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri grinded it out to card a 2-under 70 in windy conditions on a day when his driver was very errant in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. SPO-SAI-SOP-COVID Identifying medical experts to ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection on athletes: SAI New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday said it is identifying medical and paramedical experts to "ensure clinical assessment of COVID-19 infection" on its athletes training at the nodal body's centres.

SPO-MINISTER Hopefully early next year we will conduct some sporting competitions: Rijiju New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju is hopeful that the country will be able to conduct sporting competitions by early next year. SPO-CRI-IPL-STOKES Stokes to arrive in UAE on Sunday, will join Royals after six-day quarantine Dubai, Oct 3 (PTI) World's top all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to arrive in the UAE for the Indian Premier League on Sunday and will join his side Rajasthan Royals after serving a six-day quarantine period.

SPO-CWG-DELHI-ANNIVERSARY CGF President hails legacy of 2010 Delhi CWG on 10-year anniversary New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Louise Martin on Saturday highlighted the positive legacy created by Delhi 2010 on the 10-year anniversary of the Commonwealth Games in India. SPO-SHOOT-VISNU India's Visnu wins gold in 10m air rifle event in 5th International Online Shooting Championship New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) India's Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the 10m air rifle event at the fifth edition of the International Online Shooting Championship on Saturday.