Sports News Roundup: Djokovic sweeps past Galan into last 16; Lakers' Davis seizes big stage at NBA Finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic wants line judges replaced by technology

Novak Djokovic's relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary. The 33-year-old world number one was dramatically defaulted in the U.S. Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting a female line judge in the throat with a loose ball.

Lakers' Davis seizes big stage at NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been making the most of his first trip to the NBA Finals with a pair of spectacular performances that have left him two wins shy of a maiden championship and with a grip on the series' MVP trophy. Davis has decimated the Miami Heat defense in the best-of-seven NBA Finals and averaged 33 points and 11.5 rebounds as the Lakers jumped into a 2-0 series lead. Game Three is on Sunday.

Reports: Multiple Saints being retested after RB positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton tested positive in Detroit on Saturday night, multiple outlets reported, and he is being retested in an effort to confirm the diagnosis. The NFL is also testing his close contacts, as he flew with the team to Detroit. USA Today reported that one of the four players being tested because of close contact is star running back Alvin Kamara.

Djokovic sweeps past Galan into last 16

Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his imperious progress at the French Open with a 6-0 6-3 6-2 drubbing of Colombian Daniel Galan to effortlessly reach the last 16 for the 11th straight year on Saturday. The 33-year-old was rarely extended by his 153rd-ranked opponent and even found time to double up as a court sweeper when the match was briefly interrupted by rain

. Top 25 roundup: Iowa State topples No. 18 Oklahoma

Breece Hall ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lift Iowa State to a historic 37-30 win over No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday night in Ames, Iowa. It was the Cyclones' first home win over the Sooners since 1960, a streak of 24 consecutive games. Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since 1999 and is 0-2 in the Big 12 for the first time since 1998.

Garcia, with eyes closed, grabs share of lead in Mississippi

Sergio Garcia, seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters, earned a share of the third-round lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday while putting with his eyes closed. Garcia, who has missed three of his last four cuts, used a sizzling stretch around the turn and steady finish to card a bogey-free, six-under-par 66 that brought him to 14 under on the week at the Country Club of Jackson.

Falcons WRs Jones, Ridley questionable vs. Packers

Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are listed as questionable to play in Monday's game against the undefeated Green Bay Packers. Jones, 31, aggravated his ailing hamstring in Atlanta's 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 20. He sat out last Sunday's 30-26 setback to the Chicago Bears with the injury.

49ers activate WR Samuel, promote RB Hasty to roster

The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. The 49ers also placed defensive end Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve.

Longtime C Cervelli announces retirement

Longtime catcher Francisco Cervelli announced his retirement after 13 seasons on Saturday. The 34-year-old Cervelli has battled concussion issues and he suffered his seventh documented one in August while playing for the Miami Marlins. He has suffered at least one concussion in each of the past four seasons.

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Former major league pitcher Charlie Haeger, who police were seeking in connection with the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Arizona, multiple outlets reported Saturday night. According to the reports, police found Haeger's body on a trail in the Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon, a day after police believe the 37-year-old shot to death 34-year-old Danielle Breed in a house in Scottsdale, Ariz.