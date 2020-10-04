Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Qualifier Trevisan stuns Bertens to reach last eight in Paris

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:34 IST
Tennis-Qualifier Trevisan stuns Bertens to reach last eight in Paris
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italian Martina Trevisan became the first qualifier in eight years to reach the quarter-finals of the women's draw at the French Open by beating Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4 6-4 on Sunday.

The world number 159 played aggressively throughout to set up a meeting with Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who knocked out top seed Simona Halep.

"I came here two weeks ago to play the qualifiers and today I'm here in the quarter-finals. I can't believe it," said Trevisan, who will break into the top 100 of the WTA rankings on Monday.

"I'm really honored to play on this court with Bertens; she's an incredible player."

After mastering the opening set, Trevisan went 3-0 up in the second before Bertens stepped up a gear to break back.

Trevisan, however, held her nerve and wrapped up victory with an exquisite lob on her third match point on Bertens's serve.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pope: Market capitalism has failed in pandemic, needs reform

Pope Francis says the coronavirus pandemic has proven that the magic theories of market capitalism have failed and that the world needs a new type of politics that promotes dialogue and solidarity and rejects war at all cost. Francis on Sun...

Arms and ammunition seized, 4 arrested in Bihar

Four persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possession in Bihars Munger district on Sunday, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, police personnel raided four locations in Mufassil and Asarganj pol...

Goyal inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata's East West Metro corridor

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkatas East West Metro corridor, and flagged off the first train from there to Salt Lake Sector-V. Goyal also said the entire stretch of the corridor,...

UK PM warns of a ‘bumpy’ coronavirus situation until Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned of a bumpy ride at least through to Christmas in December, as the UK recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time since mass testing for the deadly virus was put i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020