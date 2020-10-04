Tennis-Qualifier Trevisan stuns Bertens to reach last eight in Paris

Tennis-Qualifier Trevisan stuns Bertens to reach last eight in ParisReuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:34 IST
Italian Martina Trevisan became the first qualifier in eight years to reach the quarter-finals of the women's draw at the French Open by beating Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens 6-4 6-4 on Sunday.
The world number 159 played aggressively throughout to set up a meeting with Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who knocked out top seed Simona Halep.
"I came here two weeks ago to play the qualifiers and today I'm here in the quarter-finals. I can't believe it," said Trevisan, who will break into the top 100 of the WTA rankings on Monday.
"I'm really honored to play on this court with Bertens; she's an incredible player."
After mastering the opening set, Trevisan went 3-0 up in the second before Bertens stepped up a gear to break back.
Trevisan, however, held her nerve and wrapped up victory with an exquisite lob on her third match point on Bertens's serve.
