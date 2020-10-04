French Open: Simona Halep crashes out after losing fourth-round clash against Iga Swiatek
Top seed Romanian Simona Halep crashed out of the French Open after losing her fourth-round match 6-1, 6-2 to Poland's Iga Swiatek on Sunday. The 19-year-old Swiatek, ranked 54th in the world, ousted the 2018 Roland Garros champion in two straight sets in the match that lasted for 68 minutes.
Last year, Halep had dropped just a game when she met Swiatek, also in the fourth round. However, it was a completely different story this year, with Halep losing in straight sets. After securing her first win against a top-10 player, Swiatek will now play her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal. (ANI)
