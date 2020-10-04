Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhil Rabindra notches top-ten finish in Race 1 at Circuit Paul Ricard

Akhil Rabindra, a 23-year-old Bengaluru-born racer and the only Asian to seal an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy spot earlier this year, helped AGS Events earn a P8 finish in the Pro-Am category at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 17:20 IST
Akhil Rabindra notches top-ten finish in Race 1 at Circuit Paul Ricard
Akhil Rabindra notches top-ten finish in Race 1 at Circuit Paul Ricard. Image Credit: ANI

Akhil Rabindra, a 23-year-old Bengaluru-born racer and the only Asian to seal an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy spot earlier this year, helped AGS Events earn a P8 finish in the Pro-Am category at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on Saturday. The AGS Event-duo comprising of Gilles Vannelet and Aston Martin Academy Driver Akhil Rabindra was behind the wheel of No. 69 Aston Martin Vantage AMR.

Thirty-four cars competed for the pole position at the Circuit Paul Ricard track in the FFSA French Championship this weekend. Rabindra and his teammate Vannelet, who drove an Aston Martin Vantage AMR, clocked 2:14.708 minutes and qualified P3 in Q1 before Rabindra finished in 2:14.773 minutes to qualify at P11 in Q2. They grabbed P5 in the combined qualifying race with an average best lap time of 2:14.740 minutes. The AGS Event duo completed 26-lap in Race 1 in 01:01:03.433 hrs to finish P8 in Pro-Am category and P15 overall. They were gunning at P3 at the starting before receiving a drive-through penalty to slip down. Winners Cauhaupe and Lavergne of Silver Marcedes AMG took the chequered flag at 01:00:04.640 hrs.

After the race, Rabindra said, "After our last race, we are much relieved to have successfully reached the finishing line. But we can't afford to be complacent as there's more to improve before the next race. The entire team is working tirelessly to improve the car and now the onus is us, the drivers to reciprocate on the circuit." (ANI)

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid thrashed by Barca in first women's 'Clasico'

Real Madrids womens team had a rude awakening in their first official match on Sunday, getting thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in a Clasico in the Primera Division. Barca, who were crowned champions when last season ended prematurely due ...

A page with too many pictures may hinder reading ability in children: Study

A busy page with too many pictures may hinder your understanding of the text. The findings of a new study suggest that an overly busy page with extraneous images can draw the readers attention away from the text, resulting in a lower unders...

IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bat first against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP captain KL Rahul made three changes to their squad as Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham a...

Athletics-First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced this is not normal midway through Sundays London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020