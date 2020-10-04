Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Halep praises 'unbelievable' teen Swiatek after exiting French Open

"Because everyone at this level is playing really well and in the fourth round of a Grand Slam it's not a surprise any more, because if you are there it means that you have a great game," she said. "For sure I could have done something different, like playing more balls in and trying to push her back, but it's all I had today and I couldn't make something better," Halep said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-10-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 18:08 IST
Tennis-Halep praises 'unbelievable' teen Swiatek after exiting French Open
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top seed Simona Halep made no excuses after going down tamely to Polish teenager Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday, instead crediting her opponent's level of play in the 6-1 6-2 thrashing. At the same stage at Roland Garros last year, Halep defeated Swiatek 6-1 6-0 in 45 minutes, but the 19-year-old turned the tables spectacularly on Sunday to end the Romanian's 17-match winning streak.

"All the credit to her, she played unbelievable today and she was everywhere and she hit all the balls in very strong, very powerful," world number two Halep, who won the French Open in 2018, told reporters. "It was a little bit cold and I couldn't be at my best, but she played really well and her match was like, no, it was her match today."

Halep was a strong favourite to win a third Grand Slam in Paris but Swiatek gave her no chance to stage a comeback during the 68-minute mauling. The Romanian, 29, did not manage a single breakpoint on the serve of Swiatek, who peppered the Court Philippe Chatrier with 30 winners.

Halep said she was not surprised, however. "Because everyone at this level is playing really well and in the fourth round of a Grand Slam it's not a surprise any more, because if you are there it means that you have a great game," she said.

"For sure I could have done something different, like playing more balls in and trying to push her back, but it's all I had today and I couldn't make something better," Halep said. "She really dominated the match and was really aggressive. Maybe the third match will be better, but it's OK, I'll take it."

Halep won the last three tournaments she played and said she was happy to have been able to play the French Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I realise that it was a fantastic year with all the tough moments that we all had, so I'm not going to ruin the whole year just for a match," said Halep, who skipped the U.S. Open Grand Slam in New York due to the pandemic.

"Of course it's not easy to take it, but I'm used to some tough moments in this career. So I will have a chocolate and I will be better tomorrow."

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Real Madrid thrashed by Barca in first women's 'Clasico'

Real Madrids womens team had a rude awakening in their first official match on Sunday, getting thrashed 4-0 at home by Barcelona in a Clasico in the Primera Division. Barca, who were crowned champions when last season ended prematurely due ...

A page with too many pictures may hinder reading ability in children: Study

A busy page with too many pictures may hinder your understanding of the text. The findings of a new study suggest that an overly busy page with extraneous images can draw the readers attention away from the text, resulting in a lower unders...

IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bat first against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP have won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings CSK here at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. KXIP captain KL Rahul made three changes to their squad as Karun Nair, K Gowtham, Jimmy Neesham a...

Athletics-First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced this is not normal midway through Sundays London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020