Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Swiatek bored by practise but 'a beast' on court, says coach

Iga Swiatek finds practise boring but the Pole's best quality is that she is always ready when she steps onto the court for a contest, her coach Piotr Sierzputowski said on Sunday after the 19-year-old reached the French Open quarter-finals.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-10-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 20:39 IST
Tennis-Swiatek bored by practise but 'a beast' on court, says coach

Iga Swiatek finds practise boring but the Pole's best quality is that she is always ready when she steps onto the court for a contest, her coach Piotr Sierzputowski said on Sunday after the 19-year-old reached the French Open quarter-finals. Swiatek stunned top seed Simona Halep 6-1 6-2 in a one-sided contest under the closed roof of the Court Philippe Chatrier to make the last eight of a major for the first time.

Sierzputowski has been working with his young compatriot since 2016, when she was a junior player, and feels Swiatek likes to focus more on the basics than making technical adjustments in her game. "I think she's ready for everything on the court," he told reporters.

"I have a lot of things to work with her on the technical side and tactical side. We have a lot of space to improve. But overall it doesn't even matter. When she comes to the court she puts the ball right where she wants. "So this is the best quality of Iga for me. She's a beast of the competition I would call her. She loves to compete, she never likes to practise, so it's boring for her. But when it comes to the matches, she's there."

Swiatek made her WTA qualifying debut at the start of 2019, even though tennis was not her first priority. "At the beginning it was really hard for her ... I was calling her semi-pro/semi-amateur in the past, because she was at school, she was studying like a regular person," said Sierzputowski.

"I always was in the second part of her lifetime. Like I wasn't, the tennis wasn't the biggest part of her life. I had to schedule practice in the morning at seven because she had to go to school. "She's coming to the practice tired and I'm asking, 'Why are you tired? Did you sleep well? No, I was studying in the night'."

Swiatek only managed to win a single game in her 45-minute defeat to Halep at the same stage at Roland Garros last year, but she completed a remarkable turnaround this time. The 19-year-old credited her sports psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, for making her a more confident player.

"I think there aren't many people that are talking about like psychology in tennis, so it's a new thing," said Swiatek, who has been working with Abramowicz for two years. "I just believe that mental toughness is like probably most important thing in tennis right now because everybody can play on the highest level. But the ones that are tough and that can handle the pressure are the biggest ones."

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Port Sudan container terminal blocked in peace deal protest

Protesters blocked Port Sudans container terminal and a road between the eastern city and the capital Khartoum on Sunday to protest against a peace deal signed by the government and groups from across the country, a union official and resid...

Regal-owner Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK screens

Cineworld, the worlds second-biggest cinema operator, said it was considering temporarily closing all its screens in the United States and Britain after studios pulled major releases such as the latest James Bond film. The Regal cinema owne...

IPL 13: We failed to build partnerships, says Warner

After suffering a 34-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that the side failed to built partnerships in the middle to finish the game in their favour. Chasing a massive target of 209 runs, SRH got...

IPL 13: Rahul's half-century guides KXIP to 178 runs against CSK

Kings XI Punjab KXIP skipper KL Rahul scored a half-century to guide his team to a total of 178 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Sunday. Rahul played a knock of 63 runs from 52 balls to help his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020