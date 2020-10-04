Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Zverev plays with fever and cough in French Open defeat

German Alexander Zverev said he played with a fever and breathing difficulties during his fourth-round French Open defeat to Italian teenager Jannik Sinner on Sunday, raising questions about the COVID-19 protocols at the claycourt Grand Slam. Zverev appeared to be in discomfort and was seen coughing on court during the match against Sinner and called for the doctor and trainer.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 21:52 IST
Tennis-Zverev plays with fever and cough in French Open defeat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

German Alexander Zverev said he played with a fever and breathing difficulties during his fourth-round French Open defeat to Italian teenager Jannik Sinner on Sunday, raising questions about the COVID-19 protocols at the claycourt Grand Slam.

Zverev appeared to be in discomfort and was seen coughing on court during the match against Sinner and called for the doctor and trainer. He kept pointing at his throat and later took a pill. The German player later said he had been ill since his third-round win against Italian Marco Cecchinato on Friday and had a body temperature of 38 degrees celsius.

"It was nothing wrong but I am completely sick after the match with Cecchinato in the night. Yeah, what can I say? I'm completely sick," said Zverev, wearing a mask as usual during his virtual post-match news conference. "I can't really breathe, as you can hear by my voice. I had fever, you know, as well. It was 38. It was 38 in the night or in the evening."

French government guidelines state that a person with COVID-19 symptoms - a body temperature above 38°C, a cough, sore throat, headache, muscle ache, loss of smell or taste - needs to isolate for seven days and immediately make an appointment for a test. As per French Open guidelines, players are regularly tested for the novel coronavirus but Zverev declined to answer when he was last tested.

A spokesman for the French tennis federation (FFT), organisers of the French Open, told Reuters that he did not know what the tournament's protocol said about players with COVID-19 symptoms. The 23-year-old Zverev also played in Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in the Balkans where multiple players including the Serbian world number one contracted the virus. Zverev said he had tested negative.

"To be honest, I warmed up today. I shouldn't have played," Zverev said after losing 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 to Sinner. Asked if he was concerned that he might get sick, 19-year-old Italian Sinner said: "He's not positive or whatever. We have got tested quite many times, and obviously we were not that nearby.

"It's like we always had the distance. I don't think that I will have fever in the next days, or I hope so."

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Virgin River Season 2 & 3 confirmed, cast revealed, what latest we know

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As many as 206 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Manipur on Sunday taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 11,855, said the state government.The state has also reported 3 deaths and 124 recoveries. According to t...

85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh

Eighty-five new coronavirus cases were reported here in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Chandigarh to 12,445, according to the Health Department of the Union Territory on Sunday.Out of the total coronavirus cases, the active cases st...

Golf-Rai beats Fleetwood in playoff to clinch Scottish Open title

Englands Aaron Rai claimed his second European Tour title after edging out compatriot Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the Scottish Open on Sunday. Rai fired eight birdies in the final round to sign for a brilliant seven-under-par 64 and set...

IPL 13: We were unpredictable as bowling unit, says Krunal

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya lauded the bowling unit of the side after the 38-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Ground and said all the bowlers bowled really well. Defending a total of 208, Mumbai bowlers re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020