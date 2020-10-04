Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal go top, Chelsea edge Birmingham in Women's Super League

In Sunday's late game, Lauren Bruton's first-half goal gave visitors Reading a gritty 1-0 win over West Ham, with Kenza Dali missing a second-half penalty for the Hammers.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 22:06 IST
Soccer-Arsenal go top, Chelsea edge Birmingham in Women's Super League

Arsenal climbed back to the top of the FA Women's Super League with a hard-fought 3-1 win over bottom side Bristol City, while Fran Kirby's early headed goal gave champions Chelsea a narrow 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Sunday. Arsenal went behind to an Abi Harrison effort after six minutes, but goals either side of halftime by Jordan Nobbs and Caitlin Foord put them back in the driving seat, with Dutch ace Vivianne Miedema adding a third five minutes from fulltime.

The win puts the Gunners top of the table with nine points from three games, the same total as Everton, who thrashed Aston Villa 6-0 on Saturday, and who are second on goal difference. Chelsea's star-studded attacking lineup created plenty of chances at home to Birmingham, but only Kirby managed to get on the scoresheet in a 1-0 win that leaves them in third spot on seven points after three games.

Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 4-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur and cross-town rivals Manchester United, also playing at home, made short work of Brighton & Hove Albion, winning 3-0. In Sunday's late game, Lauren Bruton's first-half goal gave visitors Reading a gritty 1-0 win over West Ham, with Kenza Dali missing a second-half penalty for the Hammers.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Virgin River Season 2 & 3 confirmed, cast revealed, what latest we know

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As many as 206 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Manipur on Sunday taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 11,855, said the state government.The state has also reported 3 deaths and 124 recoveries. According to t...

85 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh

Eighty-five new coronavirus cases were reported here in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in Chandigarh to 12,445, according to the Health Department of the Union Territory on Sunday.Out of the total coronavirus cases, the active cases st...

Golf-Rai beats Fleetwood in playoff to clinch Scottish Open title

Englands Aaron Rai claimed his second European Tour title after edging out compatriot Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the Scottish Open on Sunday. Rai fired eight birdies in the final round to sign for a brilliant seven-under-par 64 and set...

IPL 13: We were unpredictable as bowling unit, says Krunal

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya lauded the bowling unit of the side after the 38-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Ground and said all the bowlers bowled really well. Defending a total of 208, Mumbai bowlers re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020