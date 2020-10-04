Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 4

- Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, 2 p.m.

PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Coverage of the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. GOLF-PGA-SANDERSONFARMS, Field Level Media - -

LPGA: ShopRite Classic Coverage of the final round of the LPGA ShopRite Classic. GOLF-LPGA-SHOPRITE, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Sabathia on Astros' Correa: 'The kid's a clown' Former New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia didn't take too kindly to a recent comment made by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. BASEBALL-MLB-HOU-NYY-SABATHIA-CORREA, Field Level Media

- - Report: Padres RHP Clevinger could return during DS San Diego Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger could be ready to return during the upcoming division series round of the playoffs. BASEBALL-MLB-SD-CLEVINGER, Field Level Media

- - MLB notebook Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. - -

Inter Miami G Robles has fractured arm Luis Robles of Inter Miami will miss time with a broken arm. SOCCER-MLS-MIA-ROBLES, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers at Miami (G3), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's game coverage: Vikings at Texans, 1 p.m.

Saints at Lions, 1 p.m. Ravens at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Panthers, 1 p.m. Seahawks at Dolphins, 1 p.m.

Chargers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Browns at Cowboys, 1 p.m. Giants at Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Colts at Bears, 4:25 p.m Bills at Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Eagles at 49ers , 8:20 p.m. - -

Patriots to play at KC on Monday The New England Patriots will play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Monday night, the NFL announced. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-KC-MONDAY-GAME-PLANNED, Field Level Media - -

Report: NFL, NFLPA probing Titans outbreak A Tennessee Titans player and coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-COVID-19, Field Level Media - -

Washington's Rivera gets support in his cancer fight Washington coach Ron Rivera was greeted by a group of friends and supporters -- albeit their cardboard representations -- at FedEx Field on Sunday before his team took the field against the Baltimore Ravens. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-RIVERA, Field Level Media - -

Saints, retested, cleared to play vs. Lions New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton was retested and cleared after a positive test in Detroit on Saturday threw the game against the Lions into peril. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-COVID-19-TEST, Field Level Media - -

NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media - - - -

TENNIS Coverage of women's singles at the French Open. TENNIS-WTA-FRENCH OPEN, Field Level Media

- - Coverage of men's singles at the French Open. TENNIS-ATP-FRENCH OPEN, Field Level Media

WNBA Finals: Seattle at Las Vegas (G2), 3 p.m. - - - -

ESPORTS Event coverage: League of Legends World Championship (main event) -- Shanghai CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe

- - Dragons' Moon named Overwatch coach of the year Byung-chul "Moon" Moon of the Shanghai Dragons was named the Overwatch League coach of the year. ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-SHG-MOON, Field Level Media

