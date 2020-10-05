Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Nadal has reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals without dropping a set for the eighth time. 1050 TOP SEEDS HALEP, BERTENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS Polish teenager Iga Swiatek caused a stunning upset when she beat top seed Simona Halep in straight sets to win 6-1 6-2 on court Philippe Chatrier to advance to the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, fifth seed Kiki Bertens also exited in the last-16 after Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan won 6-4 6-4 with 22 winners and 18 points at the net.

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT): 1820 THIEM SURVIVES GASTON SCARE

U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem overcame a spirited challenge from French wildcard Hugo Gaston to secure a 6-4 6-4 5-7 3-6 6-3 win in just over 3-1/2 hours. Third seed Thiem extended his winning streak against French opponents at Grand Slams to 10 matches.

1415 PODOROSKA SEALS COMEBACK WIN Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska rallied from a set down to beat Czech Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-2 6-3.

1410 SINNER STUNS ZVEREV TO SET UP NADAL CLASH Italian teenager Jannik Sinner struck 39 winners as he produced a shock 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Germany's sixth seed Alexander Zverev.

Sinner, playing in his first Roland Garros main draw, will next face 12-times champion Rafa Nadal. 1400 SVITOLINA EASES INTO QUARTERS

Third seed Elina Svitolina broke local favourite Caroline Garcia's serve six times en route to a comfortable 6-1 6-3 win. 1235 NADAL BREEZES INTO ANOTHER QUARTER-FINAL

Defending champion Rafa Nadal faced little resistance from American qualifier Sebastian Korda as the Spaniard claimed a 6-1 6-1 6-2 win in just under two hours. Nadal has reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals without dropping a set for the eighth time.

1050 TOP SEEDS HALEP, BERTENS KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS Polish teenager Iga Swiatek caused a stunning upset when she beat top seed Simona Halep in straight sets to win 6-1 6-2 on court Philippe Chatrier to advance to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Kiki Bertens also exited in the last-16 after Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan won 6-4 6-4 with 22 winners and 18 points at the net. 0915 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play got underway at Roland Garros in cloudy conditions with the temperature hovering around 11 degrees Celsius (51.8°F). Top seed Simona Halep is taking on Polish teenager Iga Swiatek under the roof on court Philippe Chatrier.

Defending champion Rafa Nadal is in action later when he faces American Sebastian Korda.

