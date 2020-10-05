Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov

18-GRIGOR DIMITROV Age: 29 ATP ranking: 20 (Highest: 3) Grand Slam titles: 0 Career ATP titles: 8 2019 French Open performance: Third round Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2020) Dimitrov never looked comfortable on the Parisian clay in nine previous appearances but his performances have turned a few heads this week.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 01:27 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov

A look at the key facts and records of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov before their French Open fourth-round match on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding): 5-STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Age: 22 ATP ranking: 6 (Highest: 5)

Grand Slam titles: 0 Career ATP titles: 5

2019 French Open performance: Fourth round Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2019, 2020)

After a disappointing third-round exit at last month's U.S. Open, Tsitsipas needed time to adjust his game on the claycourt swing. The Greek suffered an opening round defeat in Rome before finding form on his way to the Hamburg final, where he lost to Russian Andrey Rublev in three sets.

Tsitsipas was pushed to five sets by Spain's Jaume Munar in the opening round in Paris but has since looked in complete control, recording straightforward wins over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas and Slovenian Aljaz Bedene. 18-GRIGOR DIMITROV

Age: 29 ATP ranking: 20 (Highest: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 0 Career ATP titles: 8

2019 French Open performance: Third round Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2020)

Dimitrov never looked comfortable on the Parisian clay in nine previous appearances but his performances have turned a few heads this week. The Bulgarian is yet to drop a set in the tournament as he reached the second week at Roland Garros for the first time.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: First meeting (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - RTE

Irelands National Public Health Emergency Team NPHET recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported.NPHET made...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov

A look at the key facts and records of Greeces Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov before their French Open fourth-round match on Monday prefix number denotes seeding 5-STEFANOS TSITSIPASAge 22 ATP ranking 6 Highest 5Grand Slam...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on clayco...

Maha: Man sent to police custody for sending defence area pics to Pak WhatsApp group

A court here on Sunday remanded a man to police custody till October 9 for allegedly sharing pictures of the defence area at Deolali here in a Pakistani WhatsApp group, an official said. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, 21, was caught by some so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020