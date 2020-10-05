HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day movesReuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:24 IST
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 0951 GODFREY JOINS EVERTON FROM NORWICH
Premier League leaders Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported by the British media to be worth an initial 25 million pounds ($32 million). ($1 = 0.7724 pounds) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)
