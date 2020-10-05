Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic age-group tennis tournaments to resume from November 16: AITA

"The AITA aims to provide a secure environment to all the participating players, officials and other stakeholders involved during the tournaments and will be circulating an indicative set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)." The national tennis federation further stated that keeping in view the pandemic situation, participation in the tournaments will be restricted to within the states and "the decision on Inter-district movement will be taken by the respective State Associations’ Presidents/Secretaries, so as to conform to the State Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:45 IST
Domestic age-group tennis tournaments to resume from November 16: AITA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The domestic tennis tournaments are set to resume from November 16 after a hiatus of eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Monday. Competitive tennis, like all other sporting activities in the country, was halted since March 16 due to the ongoing pandemic. According to an AITA statement, the tournaments will initially begin in the age categories of U-12, U-14 and U-16 only.

The duration of the tournaments would remain restricted to three days, with a maximum draw of 32 allowed. "During the AITA's Management Committee meeting, a decision was taken to communicate to the Secretaries of all the Affiliates of AITA to make all efforts to restart tennis tournaments by 16th November 2020 by keeping in mind all the safety precautions that may be required as per the existing Govt. guidelines," the statement read. The tennis body also warned independent entities not to conduct any private tournaments outside the official AITA circuit without its prior permission. "...Players will be cautioned against participating in any tournament that is not formally sanctioned by AITA and its affiliated units. Such participation may attract disciplinary action," it said. "The AITA aims to provide a secure environment to all the participating players, officials and other stakeholders involved during the tournaments and will be circulating an indicative set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)." The national tennis federation further stated that keeping in view the pandemic situation, participation in the tournaments will be restricted to within the states and "the decision on Inter-district movement will be taken by the respective State Associations' Presidents/Secretaries, so as to conform to the State Govt. specific guidelines on movement by individuals." "The Secretaries of each state affiliate will be requested to issue state-specific customised safety instruction guidelines and SOPs for a safe and secure return to tennis in India," it concluded. The shutdown had hit lower tier players badly as they depend solely on prize money earnings.

The AITA had plans to start their domestic circuit meets in July but it didn't materialise because of constant surge in COVID-19 cases in India..

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance General partners SatSure Analytics for crop insurance biz

Reliance General Insurance on Monday said it has partnered with SatSure for satellite-based crop monitoring and predictive analytics support to better risk management and improve efficiency of its crop insurance business operations. As part...

Business as usual? Little enforcement of Madrid's new lockdown

Madrid residents were largely going about business as usual on Monday despite a prohibition on non-essential travel in the first European capital to return to lockdown due to the resurgent coronavirus. Local police said 300 officers were ma...

Global investors warn Indonesia that jobs bill puts forests at risk

Global investors managing 4.1 trillion in assets have warned Indonesias government that a flagship job creation bill due to come before parliament on Monday could pose new risks to the countrys tropical forests. In a letter seen by Reuters,...

UK PM Johnson plays down technical failure of COVID-19 testing data system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday sought to play down a failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system that delayed 15,841 results, saying the much higher updated figures were more in line with forecasts of the outbreaks spre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020