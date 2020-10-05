Left Menu
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China's Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight.

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China's Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight. The Czech seventh seed's best finish at Roland Garros was reaching the semi-finals eight years ago. READ MORE:

