HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine
Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China's Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:08 IST
Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG
Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China's Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight. The Czech seventh seed's best finish at Roland Garros was reaching the semi-finals eight years ago. READ MORE:
Ice-cool Sinner freezes feverish Zverev to reach last eight in Paris Zverev plays with fever and cough in French Open defeat
Teenager Swiatek bundles top seed Halep out of French Open Nadal crushes qualifier Korda to reach last eight
Thiem taken the distance by Frenchman Gaston Qualifier Trevisan stuns Bertens to reach last eight in Paris
Svitolina breezes past Garcia into quarter-finals Surprises keep coming in wild women's draw
Schwartzman eases smoothly into quarter-finals Coolest day of my life, says Korda, after Rafa beating
Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov
0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS Action began at Roland Garros on a cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F). Rain is expected later.
Top seed Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov of Russia and Grigor Dimitrov faces fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later.
ALSO READ
UK violinist Hope serenades Czechs from floating stage on river Vltava
Tennis-Halep sees off Muguruza to reach Italian Open final
Czech government could declare coronavirus state of emergency, says minister
Halep beats Muguruza to reach 3rd Italian Open final
Sports News Roundup: Lee withdraws from US Open; Halep sees off Muguruza to reach Italian Open and more