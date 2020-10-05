Left Menu
Suresh Raina, Nitishwar Kumar discuss initiative to set up sports academies to train aspiring J-K cricketers

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday met Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to discuss the initiative to set up sports academies to train young cricketers from far-flung areas of the Union Territory.

Updated: 05-10-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:40 IST
Suresh Raina with Nitishwar Kumar (Photo/ DIPR-J&K Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday met Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to discuss the initiative to set up sports academies to train young cricketers from far-flung areas of the Union Territory. "Celebrity Cricketer Suresh Raina calls on Principal Secy to LG @nitishwarKumar, discuss the initiative to set up sports academies to train aspiring cricketers especially youngsters from far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

Last month, Raina had said there is "so much more in store" for the Union Territory after the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag. "Excited to be part of the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag, South Kashmir along with LG @manojsinha_ Sir. This is just a humble beginning. So much more in store for J&K!" Raina had tweeted.

Also, he had met Sinha last month and had requested him to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also agreed to set up 10 schools, five each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, to give professional cricket training to local youth. "Cricketer Suresh Raina, who called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir, agrees to set up five schools each in Kashmir & Jammu divisions to hone the talent of aspiring youth and train them to become professional cricketers," the J-K DIPR had tweeted. (ANI)

