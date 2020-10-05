Mohammedan Sporting unveil new investor, target ISL in couple of years

With an eye to play the top-tier Indian Super League in a couple of years time, Mohammedan Sporting on Monday unveiled sports management firm, Bunkerhill as their new investor. One of the 'big three' of Kolkata Maidan, the 130-year-old Mohammedan Sporting's first target, however, would be to qualify for the I-League.

The five-team I-League qualifiers will begin here from October 8 and on the opening day Mohammedan Sporting will take on Garhwal FC. "Our city rivals, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will play the ISL from this season. Now we can also say that we will also look to play in the top tier ISL within a couple of years," Mohammedan Sporting football secretary Dipendu Biswas said during the investor-unveiling ceremony at a five-star hotel here.

Earlier, this year Mohun Bagan were acquired by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group and they later merged with ATK to make the ISL. Arch-rivals East Bengal followed suit riding on a tie-up with city-based Shree Cement Limited.

Both the clubs will now be seen in this season's ISL slated to be held in Goa later this year. "It's (playing in ISL) been a dream for us. Our first priority is to make the I-League that's the current mission. Then the target will be to play the top tier ISL," the former footballer said.

The 'Black Panthers' also unveiled their home and away jersey. One of the premier clubs of the country, Mohammedan Sporting qualified for the 2013–14 I-League by being the runners-up in the 2013 I-League second Division, but were again relegated the next season.