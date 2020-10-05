Left Menu
IPL 13: Wanted to get at least 45-50 in powerplay, says Shaw

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw ensured that he put in a solid platform along with Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the innings for their team against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday and he said it was important to start well.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:12 IST
Prithvi Shaw with Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw ensured that he put in a solid platform along with Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the innings for their team against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday and he said it was important to start well. Putting on 68 for the opening wicket, Shaw hit a fluent 42 off 23 balls that included two sixes. While he was the first to go, dismissed by Mohammed Siraj in the seventh over, Shaw said the idea was to make the most use of the first six overs.

"In the meeting, we discussed that the powerplay is the most important thing in the IPL. It worked. We wanted to get at least 45-50," Shaw told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break. Shaw also praised Marcus Stoinis for holding his own and hitting an unbeaten 53 off 26 balls as Delhi reached 196/4 in their 20 overs -- their highest total against RCB in the IPL. He said he too looked to not try too many things.

"Stoinis played well. It was a good start. Not playing too many strokes, just playing my natural game, just wait for the loose balls. (Against the spinners) It wasn't coming on to the bat, it was holding a bit. Shikhar bhai told me to wait for the loose balls," he said. Asked if the DC bowlers can defend the total, Shaw said: "I think it's a good total. One side is a bigger boundary, so we can plan. They have good batsmen."

