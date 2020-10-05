Sports News Roundup: Chiefs, Patriots to play Monday with no new COVID positives; Lakers as Heat cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chiefs, Patriots to play Monday with no new COVID positives

A second "Monday Night Football" contest was finalized Monday morning when the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs received universal COVID-19 negative test results. According to multiple reports, the point of contact testing for both teams returned zero positives.

Butler torches Lakers as Heat cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

Jimmy Butler and the undermanned Miami Heat breathed new life into the NBA Finals with a gritty 115-104 upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday that cut the best-of-seven series deficit to 2-1. The Heat, well aware that no NBA team has ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit to win in seven games, squandered a 14-point third-quarter lead but dug deep in the fourth to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination.

Highlights: French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1620 DJOKOVIC POWERS PAST KHACHANOV

Report: NFL, NFLPA probing Titans outbreak

A Tennessee Titans player and coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported. That brings the total positives in the organization to 18 -- nine players and nine others -- in the past week. Since the testing began, there have been 20 positive results in all in the organization.

Luge-U.S. team sitting out World Cup events in Europe due to COVID-19

USA Luge said on Monday it will sit out four World Cup events in Europe later this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and will resume international competition at some point in 2021. Citing athlete and staff safety, USA Luge will forego events scheduled in Austria and Germany between Nov. 28 and Dec. 20.

Siegemund beats spirited Badosa to reach French Open quarters

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund came through a tense opening set before cruising past Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at Roland Garros on Monday. Both players struggled on serve in the first set of their see-sawing fourth-round clash on Court Simonne Mathieu, with Siegemund down 5-3 before switching gears to draw level.

Tsitsipas waltzes into French Open quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the second time as he brushed aside Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 at the French Open on Monday. The Greek fifth seed was solid on serve throughout and played neatly as his Bulgarian opponent lost focus at crucial times under the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

NFL roundup: Browns in rare territory after wild win at Dallas

Odell Beckham Jr. caught two touchdown passes and ran for a third that helped stave off a furious Dallas Cowboys comeback in the fourth quarter Sunday as the Cleveland Browns held on for a 49-38 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In increasing its record to 3-1 for the first time since 2001 with its third straight victory, Cleveland ran roughshod over Dallas' leaky defense, piling up 307 rushing yards despite losing leading rusher Nick Chubb (knee injury) in the first quarter.

Kvitova reaches first French Open quarter-final for eight years

Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years as she overpowered China's Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 on Monday. On yet another chilly day in the French capital, seventh seed Kvitova's superior firepower proved decisive as she posted her fourth successive straight-sets victory.

Djokovic battles past Khachanov in first real test

Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first real test at this year's French Open with flying colours as he battled past Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the quarter-finals for the 14th time. The 33-year-old claimed a fourth successive straight-sets victory in his latest quest for a second French Open title, but it was nowhere near as straightforward as the score suggests.