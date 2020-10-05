Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Tsitsipas finds balance to advance into French Open last eight

Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a straight-set wins against Grigor Dimitrov with a performance that is largely due to the Greek having found balance, on and off the court. The fifth seed appeared composed throughout, playing the crucial points perfectly, to go one step further than last year, when he lost 7-6 5-7 6-4 3-6 8-6 to Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:35 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas finds balance to advance into French Open last eight
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a straight-set wins against Grigor Dimitrov with a performance that is largely due to the Greek having found balance, on and off the court.

The fifth seed appeared composed throughout, playing the crucial points perfectly, to go one step further than last year, when he lost 7-6 5-7 6-4 3-6 8-6 to Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round. "For sure it's somewhere in the back of my head because it happened. It's an event that took place in the past. So you cannot avoid it," Tsitsipas, who next faces Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev, told a news conference.

"I need matches like this in my career. I think we all need matches like this in our career. You just have to look back on these moments." That experience might have helped Tsitsipas go through his first round match, which he won in five sets against Spain's Jaume Munar after losing the first two sets.

The rollercoaster contest helped him win the following three matches without dropping a set. "It was a very good lesson for me, the first round match. Obviously you do want to avoid as much as possible situations like this," he explained.

"I think I was just more awakened on the court, more responsible of what I was doing. That is also the reason why I've been doing so well in the last nine sets that I've played. "My game is very aggressive. My game is there. My understanding of what I should do is relatively correct and accurate."

Being performant on court is also a matter of eliminating negative thoughts for Tsitsipas, who said he tends to stay away from social media during Grand Slam tournaments. "I don't really use social media during Slams. I try and avoid using any form or any app that is linked to social media. I think it keeps me more sane," the 22-year-old said.

Tsitsipas's last post on Twitter dates back to Sept. 18, nine days before the start of the French Open. "Especially during quarantine, I found myself using a lot of social media, which is not as pleasant of an experience as people think it is," he said.

"Just have to use everything with regulation and not overdo things. I think that's the basic rule of life: keep a balance, keep a balance in your life. Sometimes it's not bad to be silent." And let the racket do the talking.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Spinach- good for Popeye as well as the planet!

Spinach, the hearty, green vegetable chock full of nutrients, doesnt just provide energy in humans but it also has potential to help power fuel cells, according to a new paper by researchers in AUs Department of Chemistry. Spinach, when con...

Netanyahu speaks to Modi; emphasises on continued cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke on Monday and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on handling the coronavirus pandemic and to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field ...

Sri Lanka's ex-resident appears before panel probing Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena on Monday appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday attacks and denied he was privy to prior intelligence on the deadly terror strikes. Nine suicide bom...

Cambodia denies new speculation about Chinese base plans

Cambodias government on Monday officially denied suggestions that its demolition of a US-funded facility at one of its naval bases is a signal that China will be granted basing privileges there, saying the work only involves planned infrast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020