HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 00:32 IST
Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1830 KENIN PASSES FERRO TEST

Fourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1 and reach her first French Open quarter-final. READ MORE:

Djokovic battles past Khachanov in first real test Kenin recovers from sluggish start to reach French open last eight

Kvitova reaches first French Open quarter-final for eight years Tsitsipas finds balance to advance into French Open last eight

Rublev battles back to beat Fucsovics and reach quarter-finals Emotions surface as Kvitova makes quarter-finals

Siegemund beats spirited Badosa to reach French Open quarters Ice-cool Sinner freezes feverish Zverev to reach last eight in Paris

Zverev plays with fever and cough in French Open defeat Teenager Swiatek bundles top seed Halep out of French Open

Nadal crushes qualifier Korda to reach last eight Thiem taken the distance by Frenchman Gaston

Qualifier Trevisan stuns Bertens to reach last eight in Paris Svitolina breezes past Garcia into quarter-finals

Surprises keep coming in wild women's draw Schwartzman eases smoothly into quarter-finals

1620 DJOKOVIC POWERS PAST KHACHANOV World number one Novak Djokovic struck 44 winners to put away Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 6-3 and reach his 14th quarter-final at Roland Garros.

1320 TSITSIPAS EASES PAST DIMITROV Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 victory over Bulgaria's number 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

1310 RUBLEV SEALS COMEBACK WIN Hamburg Open champion Andrey Rublev recovered from a slow start to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 7-6(3).

The 13th seeded Russian won 11 of the last 14 points to reach his maiden Roland Garros quarter-final. 1054 SIEGEMUND PASSES BADOSA TEST

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund beat Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. 1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China's Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight. The Czech seventh seed's best finish at Roland Garros was reaching the semi-finals eight years ago. 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Action began at Roland Garros on a cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F). Rain is expected later. Top seed Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov of Russia and Grigor Dimitrov faces fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later.

