Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Had bad day at the office, were slow to adapt against DC, admits de Villiers

After stumbling to a 59-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers admitted that the side failed to adapt with both the bat and ball in hand.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 08:43 IST
IPL 13: Had bad day at the office, were slow to adapt against DC, admits de Villiers
RCB wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers. (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After stumbling to a 59-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batsman AB de Villiers admitted that the side failed to adapt with both the bat and ball in hand. His remark came as RCB failed to chase down 196 runs and was restricted to 137/9. No batsmen got going for RCB and only Virat Kohli got among the runs as he played a knock of 43. AB de Villiers had an off day with the bat in hand as he just managed to score nine runs. He was sent back to the pavilion by Anrich Nortje. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the figures of 4-24.

"Yeah, I felt 196 was definitely over par. You must give credit to Delhi Capitals, they started really well in the first six overs, we did well to pull it back. I think we were really slow to adapt with our defensive bowling, it was one of those wickets were you needed to utilise the conditions, bowl it into the deck to get some purchase out of it and unfortunately, we leaked 20 more runs above par," de Villiers said in the post-match press conference. "I think Delhi batted well, as I said we pulled it back nicely and we had a chance to put pressure on them, we just did not execute really well, we did not utilise the conditions as we could have, it was one of those days where we did not get our skills right, we dropped a few catches, there were few fumbles in the field as well and it ultimately cost us 20-30 runs which could have been a different story in the second department, but we did not bat well too, so just a bad day at the office," he added.

In the match between RCB and Delhi Capitals, the former won the toss and opted to bowl first. Talking about the decision to chase against Delhi, de Villiers said: "Chennai won on Sunday while chasing, even in our match against Mumbai, we got a very good total of 200+, Mumbai was very close to chasing it down. It wasn't that dewy against Delhi Capitals, I don't think it got wet in the second innings at all, it's not an excuse." "We did not bat well and we were not able to string any partnership. We were expecting a little dew and it would have made it difficult for the Delhi bowlers. Look, it was a fair game and it was dry throughout the 40 overs, Delhi were a better team against us. We were thinking that the dew might come in and that is why we opted to chase," he added.

Delhi Capitals registered a total of 196/4 as Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis played knocks of 42 and 53 respectively. Stoinis had come to the crease with Delhi at 90/3 in the 12th over and it was then that the Australian all-rounder went on to play a knock of 53 from just 26 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. For RCB, Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped two wickets. Both the in-form bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini had an off day for RCB. Both Chahal and Saini did not even complete their quota of four overs.

"Yuzi is a world-class bowler, he is right up there as one of the best bowlers in the tournament, we had a lot of options, Virat had a lot of options to turn to, it is just about matchups as to who is bowling to what batter at certain times, every time Virat gives the ball to someone, he feels that bowler is right for the situation, I don't think we need to read into it too much, it was a matter of situation out there. You don't always get decisions right, I am also a part of the decision-making process, I am also into Virat's ear and we felt we made the right bowling changes. It came down to execution that was not spot on today," said de Villiers. Only Washington Sundar was able to show some fight and grit with the ball as he returned with the figures of 0-20 from his four overs. Talking about the off-spinner, de Villiers said: "Washington Sundar's bowling is amazing, his bowling has come a long way since I first met him, he is very clear with his gameplan, he loves bowling with the new ball with the openers trying to take him on and he just seems to be very clear with what he is trying to achieve with the ball in hand. It's working for him at the moment, I feel he is going to go strength from strength in this tournament." (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

PSG snatches Rafinha, signs Danilo Pereira on deadline day

Paris Saint-Germain secured a last-minute deal with Barcelona on the transfer windows deadline day to lure Brazilian midfielder Rafinha just a few hours after Danilo Pereira joined the French league champion. The arrival of the talented and...

Rugby-Worcester boss says safety must be priority for Sale match

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons has said player safety must take priority when deciding whether their Premiership Rugby game against Sale Sharks goes ahead. A cluster of positive COVID-19 tests at Sale prompted the Premie...

Indian-American woman jailed for 15 yrs for forced labour violations

An Indian-American woman from California has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for forced labour violations. Sharmistha Barai and her husband Satish Kartan were found guilty of conspiracy to obtain forced labour and two counts of obtaini...

YouTube Music adds Global Charts section within Explore tab

Back in April 2020, YouTube Music introduced the Explore tab to facilitate music discovery on its platform and now it is adding Global Charts feature within the tab. With Global Charts, people can browse top songs, music videos, artists, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020