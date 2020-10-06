Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: French Open day nine; Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols and more

Fast-rising Sinner gears up for ultimate claycourt test against Nadal Italian teenager Jannik Sinner has just dropped one set on his way to a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open but will face the biggest challenge of his fledgling career when he takes on 12-times champion Rafa Nadal on Tuesday.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chiefs, Patriots to play Monday with no new COVID positives

A second "Monday Night Football" contest was finalized Monday morning when the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs received universal COVID-19 negative test results. According to multiple reports, the point of contact testing for both teams returned zero positives.

Highlights: French Open day nine

World number one Novak Djokovic reached his 11th consecutive French Open quarter-final on Monday, while Czech Petra Kvitova underlined her title credentials. Djokovic, whose only title at Roland Garros came in 2016, was tested throughout by Russian Karen Khachanov but the Serb prevailed in a 6-4 6-3 6-3 win.

Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols

Teams found violating COVID-19 safety protocols may be forced to forfeit games, the NFL said on Monday, as it ramped up rules designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus. National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell instructed teams to "recommit" to safety protocols in a memo obtained by Reuters after positive tests forced the postponement of two Week 4 games.

Fast-rising Sinner gears up for ultimate claycourt test against Nadal

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner has just dropped one set on his way to a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open but will face the biggest challenge of his fledgling career when he takes on 12-times champion Rafa Nadal on Tuesday. Sinner, the reigning ATP Next Gen Finals champion, played without fear throughout his fourth round encounter with sixth seed Alexander Zverev, firing 39 winners en route a memorable win.

Zverev says he has tested negative for COVID-19

German Alexander Zverev said he tested negative for COVID-19 after playing sick with a fever and breathing difficulties in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday. "I received the result today. It's negative. I don't have COVID-19," Zverev, who lost in fourth set to Italian Jannik Sinner, told Eurosport on Monday.

LeBron staying 'even keel' as Lakers look to bounce back

LeBron James on Monday said he isn't letting the highs and lows of the NBA Finals get the better of him, preferring to focus on fixing the mistakes that led his Los Angeles Lakers to fall 115-104 to the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Lakers enjoy a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series but the team had an off night in Game Three, committing 20 turnovers and suffering too many defensive breakdowns against a short-handed Heat squad.

Tennis-Auckland Classic cancelled due to COVID-19

The 2021 Auckland Classic tennis event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Tuesday. The New Zealand tournament, which is usually staged in early January, is used by the top players on both the WTA and ATP tours as a warmup for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Djokovic suffers deja vu after hitting line judge

For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fourth-round clash and the ball ricocheted off his frame and straight into the head of a male line judge.

Carreno Busta ends qualifier Altmaier's dream run

German wildcard Daniel Altmaier's impressive French Open was ended emphatically by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta as the 17th seed claimed a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory late on Monday. Carreno Busta had to weather a second-set fightback by the 22-year-old but proved too experienced as he reached the quarter-final for the second time.

Kenin recovers from sluggish start to reach French open last eight

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin appeared to be unnerved by the cheers of the sparse partisan crowd as she recovered from a wobbly start to reach the French open quarter-finals with a 2-6 6-2 6-1 victory over France's Fiona Ferro on Monday. The Australian Open champion, who next faces compatriot Danielle Collins or Tunisian Ons Jabeur, broke into tears after ending the contest with a service return winner.

