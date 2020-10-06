Left Menu
India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin says sparing Aaron Finch in the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore was his first and last warning to batsmen backing up too far at the non-striker's end and he should not be blamed if he runs them out in future games.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-10-2020 11:08 IST
First and final warning for 2020, don't blame me later: Ashwin after sparing Finch

India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin says sparing Aaron Finch in the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore was his first and last warning to batsmen backing up too far at the non-striker's end and he should not be blamed if he runs them out in future games. Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch was caught short of the crease when he backed up too far during Monday's IPL game but Ashwin did not dislodge the bails and only gave a warning to the Australian. The off-spinner, though, put out the warning on his twitter page. "Let's make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don't blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw #IPL2020," Ashwin tweeted.

Ashwin had courted controversy when he ran out Jos Buttler during last year's IPL when the England batsman backed up too far at the non-striker's end. Several cricketers criticised him for not showing sportsman's spirit. It became an issue before the start of this year's IPL when Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said he would not let Ashwin run out batsmen in that fashion after the veteran joined them having played for Kings XI Punjab, in 2019. Ashwin and Ponting had a discussion on the issue after they arrived in the UAE. Ponting was seen smiling when Ashwin let Finch continue with a warning on Monday.

Ponting, a legend of the game and a staunch critic of the practice, had backed the senior India off-spinner when he asked if the batsman should also be penalised for leaving the crease at the non-striker's end before a ball is delivered..

