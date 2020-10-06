Left Menu
Development News Edition

IOC gets official look at simplification for Tokyo Olympics

However, a government audit last year said the real cost of the Olympics might be twice that much. All of the costs for putting on the Olympics come largely from public money with the exception of USD 5.6 billion from a privately financed local operating budget.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-10-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 12:27 IST
IOC gets official look at simplification for Tokyo Olympics

The IOC and local organisers are trying to "simplify" the postponed Tokyo Olympics, promising to save money in what one study says is already the most expensive Summer Olympics on record. The executive board of the International Olympic Committee is expected to review the proposed cuts on Wednesday. They include about 50 changes to fringe areas that leave the number of athletes — 15,400 for the Olympics and Paralympics — and all sports events untouched for next year.

Also largely untouched will be the opening and closing ceremonies, the heavily sponsored 121-day torch relay, and competition areas that will be seen on television broadcasts. This means the so-called field of play, and areas immediately adjacent. Some of the proposed cuts listed in a detailed document from the organisers include: fewer decorative banners; a 10-15 per cent reduction in "stakeholders" delegation sizes; five fewer international interpreters from a staff of 100; fewer shuttle buses; reduction in hospitality areas; suspension in production of mascot costumes; cancellation of official team welcome ceremonies.

Big savings are not easy to find. Organisers and the IOC say they had already slashed several billion dollars in costs before the Olympics were postponed six months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This included moving events to existing venues rather than building new facilities.

Most of the big-ticket spending had already taken place, such as the USD 1.43 billion national stadium, and the $520 million swimming venue. "We have many measures, and sometimes they look small. But when you take them all together it will represent a large result in terms of both simplification and hopefully ... produce some significant savings," Christophe Dubi, the IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, said late last month when the plans were presented in Tokyo.

Dubi said a search for more cuts would continue. Tokyo and the IOC have not offered an estimate of the savings, but estimates in Japan put them at 1-2 per cent of official spending of USD 12.6 billion. However, a government audit last year said the real cost of the Olympics might be twice that much.

All of the costs for putting on the Olympics come largely from public money with the exception of USD 5.6 billion from a privately financed local operating budget. About 60 per cent of the income in this budget — USD 3.3 billion — comes from payments from 68 domestic sponsors. Organising committee CEO Toshiro Muto acknowledged last month for the first time that some sponsors have backed out in the midst of a slumping economy, the pandemic, and uncertainty around the Olympics really happening.

"I can't say that all contracts have been renewed," he said. Any shortfall in this privately funded operating budget will have to be made up from somewhere else. The document handed out last month by organisers showed them considering “measures to increase” donations to make up for lost income.

To keep sponsors on board, the IOC and local organizers have talked confidently in the last several months about the Olympics opening as planned on July 23, 2021. Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee, acknowledged last month that some were hoping for more cuts, while others will be satisfied with the modest savings.

"It's like a glass half-filled, or half empty," he said. "We wanted to save, but there were so many thing that have already been determined." Organisers have said it won't be until the end of the year, or early in 2021, when detailed steps will be announced about how to hold the Olympics in the midst of a pandemic. This will include decisions about attendance by local fans, non-Japanese fans, and rules under which athletes will enter Japan, vaccines, quarantines, and so forth. Japan has reported about 1,600 deaths from COVID-19 and has had strict entry rules in place for citizens from 159 countries. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Digital Banking Startup P10 Bank Launches Goal-Based Investments to Help Young Professionals Begin Their Investment Journey

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Digital banking startup P10 Bank httpswww.p10bank.com has launched two new features aimed at young investors - goal-based investment and liquid mutual fund investment with instant redemptio...

Kenya set to expand Ahero Irrigation Scheme by an additional 2,500 acres

Rice production in Kenya is set to increase following proposals to expand the Ahero Irrigation Scheme by an additional 2,500 acres, according to a news report by Nation.The expansion to be done by the National Irrigation Authority will see ...

POCO C3 launched for Rs 7,499 in India; first sale on Oct 16

HIGHLIGHT6.53 HD Display13MP Triple Cameras Helio G35 Processor5000mAh 2-Day BatteryThe affordable Poco C3 smartphone has gone official in India. Touted as the Game Changer, the budget phone comes with an HDdisplay, an octa-core chipset, 13...

UK's Sunak says "triple-lock" on pensions is safe

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government would stick to its so-called triple lock for settling increases in state pensions which could jump next year because of calculation distortions caused by the coronavirus crisis.Asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020