Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rafinha aiming to win 'as many titles as possible' with PSG

After making a move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Rafinha said he wants to win "as many titles as possible" with the club and learn from his new teammates.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 18:07 IST
Rafinha aiming to win 'as many titles as possible' with PSG
PSG logo . Image Credit: ANI

After making a move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Rafinha said he wants to win "as many titles as possible" with the club and learn from his new teammates. Rafinha joined PSG from Barcelona on Tuesday. The Brazilian midfielder has signed a deal through to June 30, 2023.

"Well, being on the same level as I was in the last year, because I feel very good, being able to grow as a player, learning from my colleagues and with the team, being able to win as many titles as possible, of course," PSG's official website quoted Rafinha as saying when asked about his goals. The player came through Barcelona's youth academy, turning professional there in 2011. In the Blaugrana shirt, the attacking midfielder won -- among other trophies -- a Champions League (2015) and three La Liga titles (2015, 2016, and 2019).

Rafinha also expressed happiness over joining the French side. "It's an immense joy for me. I had a lot of desire to come when the possibility and opportunity arose and the truth is that being able to realize this moment is incredible. With the nervousness that comes on the last day, signing with a club of this size, I spent the day a little nervous, but with a very happy ending," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Assad blames Turkey for Nagorno-Karabakh fighting, Russia sees 'terrorism' risk

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accused Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan of being the main instigator in the deadliest fighting between Armenian and Azeri forces for more than 25 years. In an interview published on Tuesday that is likely...

Puthiya Tamizhagam seeks removal of Devendrakula Velalar from Scheduled Caste list

Puthiya Tamizhagam workers on Tuesday staged a day-long hunger strike across Tamil Nadu demanding the removal of Devendrakula Velalar from the list of Scheduled Caste SC. The party President K Krishnasamy told reporters that his party sou...

More than 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record turnout

Americans are rushing to cast ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden...

US sees "important progress" in Helsinki nuclear arms talks

The top U.S. negotiator in nuclear arms control talks with Russia held in Helsinki says a one-day follow-up meeting to earlier talks in Austria has yielded important progress. Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, President Donald Trumps specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020