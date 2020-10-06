Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cannot wait to get started again: Smalling after rejoining AS Roma

Chris Smalling is delighted to rejoin AS Roma and said he "cannot wait to get started again" with the club.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 06-10-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 20:13 IST
Cannot wait to get started again: Smalling after rejoining AS Roma
Chris Smalling (Photo/ Chris Smalling Twitter) (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Chris Smalling is delighted to rejoin AS Roma and said he "cannot wait to get started again" with the club. The England international joined the club on a permanent basis from Premier League side Manchester United on Monday. Smalling has agreed to a three-year contract with AS Roma that runs until June 30, 2023.

After making a move, Smalling took to Twitter to write: "I arrived last summer, and although temporary at the time, I knew instantly it would be my permanent home. Cannot wait to get started again, the journey continues, enjoy the ride!" Smalling spent the 2019-20 season on loan with AS Roma, making 37 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals.

AS Roma's CEO Guido Fienga had also expressed elation over the signing of Smalling and thanked Manchester United. "We are pleased to be able to welcome Chris back to the club, as one of the pillars of our squad. I would like to thank Manchester United for the consideration they have shown throughout this strenuous and lengthy negotiation," the club's official website had quoted Fienga as saying. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Govt running artificial intelligence-based pilot projects in six UTs: IT secretary

The government is running artificial intelligence AI-based pilot projects in six Union territories in the field of health care, and such projects in education, agriculture, social justice, criminal justice as well as investigation are also ...

U.S. Postal Service warns ruling could undermine mail before election

The U.S. Postal Service asked a federal judge to clarify a ruling on election mail, warning the decision could hinder the agencys ability to make prompt mail deliveries before the presidential election. Four U.S. judges have issued prelimin...

BJP worker attacked in J-K's Ganderbal, PSO dies in firing; terrorist killed in retaliation

A personal security officer PSO of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained Tuesday after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police said. The BJP worker is safe and an unidentified terror...

Pompeo expects to reach cost-sharing deal with Japan on US troop presence

Tokyo Japan, October 6 ANISputnik US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in an interview with Japans NHK broadcaster on Tuesday that he anticipates the United States will reach a cost-sharing deal with Japan on the presence of US troops ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020