Sports News Roundup: Chiefs, Patriots to play Monday with no new COVID; Cheptegei takes aim at 10,000m record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Chiefs, Patriots to play Monday with no new COVID positives

A second "Monday Night Football" contest was finalized Monday morning when the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs received universal COVID-19 negative test results. According to multiple reports, the point of contact testing for both teams returned zero positives.

Athletics: Cheptegei takes aim at 10,000m record in Valencia

Less than two months after breaking the 5,000 metres world record, Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei is setting his sights on the 10,000m mark at a special event in Valencia on Wednesday. Gold medallist in the 10,000 at last year's World Athletics Championships in Doha, Cheptegei is hoping to beat the 26 minutes, 17.53 set by Kenenisa Bekele in 2005.

Demare wins stage four of Giro, Sagan second again

Frenchman Arnaud Demare edged out Peter Sagan in a bunch sprint to claim victory in the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday, the final stage in Sicily. The last 30 kilometres of the 140km stage were flat, offering opportunities for the top sprinters and it was Demare who powered across the line fractionally ahead of Sagan.

Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols

Teams found violating COVID-19 safety protocols may be forced to forfeit games, the NFL said on Monday, as it ramped up rules designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus. National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell instructed teams to "recommit" to safety protocols in a memo obtained by Reuters after positive tests forced the postponement of two Week 4 games.

Podoroska becomes first female qualifier in French Open semi-finals

Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgium's Filip Dewulf, the only qualifier in either of the singles draws since tennis turned professional in 1968 to make it to the last four at Roland Garros, in 1997.

Fast-rising Sinner gears up for ultimate claycourt test against Nadal

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner has just dropped one set on his way to a maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open but will face the biggest challenge of his fledgling career when he takes on 12-times champion Rafa Nadal on Tuesday. Sinner, the reigning ATP Next Gen Finals champion, played without fear throughout his fourth round encounter with sixth seed Alexander Zverev, firing 39 winners en route a memorable win.

French Open order of play on Wednesday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the 11th day of the French Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

LeBron staying 'even keel' as Lakers look to bounce back

LeBron James on Monday said he isn't letting the highs and lows of the NBA Finals get the better of him, preferring to focus on fixing the mistakes that led his Los Angeles Lakers to fall 115-104 to the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Lakers enjoy a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series but the team had an off night in Game Three, committing 20 turnovers and suffering too many defensive breakdowns against a short-handed Heat squad.

Collins ends Jabeur's historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

Unseeded Danielle Collins battled past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 4-6 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in her career. World number 57 Collins raised her level after the opening nine games of the first set went with serve, when the American broke to edge ahead in the contest as Jabeur made an unforced error from the back of the court.

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they had opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women's doubles match at the French Open. The prosecutors' office said the investigation into "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption", was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.