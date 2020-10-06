Left Menu
IPL 13: Our bowlers will give a tough time to CSK batsmen, says Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rahul Tripathi feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen will have a tough time facing KKR bowlers on Wednesday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:27 IST
KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rahul Tripathi feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsmen will have a tough time facing KKR bowlers on Wednesday. KKR will lock horns in their next game with CSK and Tripathi reckons that it will be an "important" match for his side.

"It's an important game for us. We will look forward to having a good start against them and then win the game against CSK. They are an experienced side. If we play our best, I am sure we will be on the winning side," www.kkr.in quoted Tripathi as saying. "Last game that we played in Abu Dhabi that was really well. All the bowlers contributed and we have been practising here. So it's like a home game for us. We have played two games. It's a big ground and a lot different from Sharjah. So I think our bowlers will give a tough time to CSK batsmen," he added.

In the match between Delhi Capitals and KKR, the former registered 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs and then restricted the opponent to 210/8, winning the match by 18 runs. It was Tripathi's first match for KKR in the ongoing IPL Eoin Morgan and Tripathi had formed a 78-run stand to revive KKR's hopes of winning the match. Morgan was dismissed for 44 in the penultimate over by Anrich Nortje, but Tripathi was still there for KKR in the final over as the side needed 26 runs for the win.

Tripathi smashed 36 runs off 16 balls including three fours and three glorious sixes. "I waited for my opportunity for three games. Everybody is motivated to get that opportunity. Even when we practice, those who are not playing also work hard. In the end, winning the game is more important and we have a very positive atmosphere in the camp," Tripathi signed off. (ANI)

