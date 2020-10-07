Left Menu
Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont join Sydney Thunder for WBBL

Sydney Thunder has completed its squad for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season with the signings of England captain Heather Knight and explosive batter Tammy Beaumont.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 07-10-2020 10:39 IST
England captain Heather Knight. Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder has completed its squad for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season with the signings of England captain Heather Knight and explosive batter Tammy Beaumont. The pair, who were members of England's triumphant 2017 ICC One-Day World Cup team, galvanize the experience Australia's vice-captain Rachael Haynes, South African pace ace Shabnim Ismail, and former Queensland spearhead Sammy-Jo Johnson provide a Thunder squad that's crammed with emerging stars.

Knight boasts plenty of WBBL experience, having played 55 matches for the Hobart Hurricanes. During her time in Tasmania, she amassed 1,353 WBBL runs and captured 39 wickets. Beaumont, who has played for the Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers, is renowned as a destructive top-order batter. The 29-year-old provided an insight into the power she packs by securing the 2017 World Cup's player of the tournament medal on the back of a run-scoring spree that yielded 410 runs.

Thunder coach Trevor Griffin, who won two Super League titles in England alongside Knight, was adamant the younger members of his squad would benefit from the experience the English players provide the club. "With Alex Blackwell and Rene Farrell retiring, one of the things that stood out was the need for some support for Rachael Haynes, and some more senior experience to help our younger players. Heather is a true leader. It doesn't matter what level of cricket she's playing, the way she prepares is always exactly the same - and that will be great for our younger players to see how the best players in the world operate," Griffin said in a statement.

"Tammy is an aggressive player who wants to score runs and wants to dominate... and that's the way we want to play our cricket. They're both great at connecting with people and sharing their ideas, so I have no doubt that our entire squad will benefit from having Heather and Tammy around," he added. Sydney Thunder squad: Rachael Haynes (c), Sam Bates, Tammy Beaumont, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson.

The full 59-match WBBL season begins on October 25, with Thunder taking on crosstown rivals the Sydney Sixers at North Sydney Oval on the opening day of the tournament. (ANI)

