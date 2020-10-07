Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic joins FC Porto on season-long loan

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined FC Porto in a season-long loan deal.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:54 IST
Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic joins FC Porto on season-long loan
Midfielder Marko Grujic (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has joined FC Porto in a season-long loan deal. The 24-year-old completed a move to the reigning Portuguese champions on Tuesday evening, ahead of the Primeira Liga's transfer deadline.

Grujic will spend the remainder of 2020-21 with Porto, who have started the domestic campaign with six points from their opening three matches and will also compete in the Champions League group stage. The Serbia international, who joined the Reds in 2016 and made two Carabao Cup appearances this term, spent the previous two seasons on loan with Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga.

Grujic will join up with Sergio Conceicao's squad after Serbia's international fixtures against Norway, Hungary and Turkey in the coming week, with an opening in the Portuguese champions' squad created by Danilo Pereira's loan switch to Paris Saint-Germain. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Aid groups should face tougher action over sex abuse by staff-experts

Adds U.N. comment paras 12 and 13 By Sonia ElksLONDON, Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Aid organisations and humanitarian agencies should face tougher action including funding cuts if they do not tackle sexual abuse by staff, aid experts...

POCSO Act has supremacy over Atrocities Act: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has held that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act has supremacy over the Atrocities Act, as the caste of a child cannot override or prejudice his or her security and well-being. The court gave th...

Japan attaches importance to its strategic relations with India: FM Motegi

Underscoring that Japan attaches importance to its strategic relations with India, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Wednesday said he intends to continue working with Indias External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to further el...

Stephen Gaghan to helm 'Barbarian Days' for Amazon Studios

Oscar-winning filmmaker Stephen Gaghan will write and direct the upcoming feature Barbarian Days for Amazon Studios. According to Deadline, the project is based on William Finnegans bestselling memoir of the same name that won the Pulitzer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020