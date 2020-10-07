Left Menu
IPL 13: Ponting talking to ICC committee for penalty against batsman for backing up, says Ashwin

Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has floated an idea of penalising the batting team 10 runs for backing up too far at the non-striker's end and head coach Ricky Ponting is already in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the same.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:04 IST
Delhi Capitals' head coach Ricky Ponting and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has floated an idea of penalising the batting team 10 runs for backing up too far at the non-striker's end and head coach Ricky Ponting is already in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the same. Spinner Ashwin on Wednesday said that former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals' head coach Ponting is in talks with the ICC's cricket committee for having a penalty if a batsman backs up too far at the non-striker's end.

"When we played (against RCB), one side of the ground was big, I knew someone would back up because scoring boundaries was not that easy. They had guys who could convert twos. So I knew it would happen. I went into my jump while delivering the ball and a gold helmet floated past. I stopped and thought, he was still outside the crease, just staring," said Ashwin in his YouTube show 'Hello Dubaiahh.' "He has been a good friend since we played together for KXIP. So I let it slide as a final warning. Punishment should be severe, dock 10 runs for backing up. Nobody will do that. Getting batsmen like this is not a skill. But no options for the bowler either," he added.

"I will say this. Can't stop thefts till thieves repent. I cannot be police forever. I tagged Ponting in the tweet. He said he would have asked me to run him out. He said 'a wrong is a wrong'. He's talking to the ICC committee about a penalty. He is really trying hard to keep his promise," Ashwin further said. In the match against RCB on Monday, Ashwin gave Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening batsman Finch a warning for leaving his crease at the non-striker's end while the spinner was on course to deliver the ball. In fact, he later took to Twitter to announce that this was the final warning, and next time he would run out any batsman found outside the crease. (ANI)

