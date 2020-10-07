Left Menu
IPL 13: Yuvraj, Stokes engage in funny banter during CSK-KKR clash

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday indulged in funny banter after Sunil Narine was placed ahead of Eoin Morgan in the ongoing match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 21:59 IST
Former Indian all rounder Yuvraj Singh and England's Ben Stokes. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday indulged in funny banter after Sunil Narine was placed ahead of Eoin Morgan in the ongoing match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rahul Tripathi opened the batting for KKR along with Shubman Gill on Wednesday. Narine who usually opens for KKR as a pinch hitter came at number four when KKR lost the second wicket in the ninth over.

Stokes was clearly not pleased with Narine coming at number four ahead of Morgan. "Narine before Morgan???" Stokes tweeted.

Yuvraj teased Stokes and said that sometimes it's better to let bowlers come before a proper batsman to slog. "Yeah it's like Yuvraj before Stokes. Sometimes u got let the all-rounders go before, bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog," Yuvraj jokingly said while replying to Stokes.

Tripathi has been in some fine form. In the ongoing match, he smashed 81 runs in 51 balls and was the only batsmen who didn't struggle against CSK bowlers. (ANI)

