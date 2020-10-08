Left Menu
Cycling-Wackermann out of hospital following freak crash at Giro

Italian rider Luca Wackermann has been released from hospital following a crash at the Giro d'Italia and will return home on Thursday, his team said. He also sustained bruises to his arms and legs and a suspected back fracture and was forced to withdraw from the race.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:15 IST
Italian rider Luca Wackermann has been released from hospital following a crash at the Giro d'Italia and will return home on Thursday, his team said. The crash, which brought down Wackermann and Dutchman Etienne van Empel of the Vini Zabu-KTM team, happened at the end of Tuesday's fourth stage when a barrier was blown over by the draft from a low-flying helicopter and struck the two riders.

Wackermann, 28, suffered concussion as well as a fracture of the nasal bones and multiple contusions. He also sustained bruises to his arms and legs and a suspected back fracture and was forced to withdraw from the race. "Luca Wackermann has been released from the hospital of Messina," Vini Zabu-KTM said on Twitter.

"His smile is our most important win." The Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) said it would request an investigation with the sport's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

