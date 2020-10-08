Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina coach glad Messi resolved Barcelona issues

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is hoping Lionel Messi's decision to stay at Barcelona will benefit the national team when World Cup qualifying starts this week. Leo is happy for being with the national team, and he is doing well at his club now," Scaloni said.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:27 IST
Argentina coach glad Messi resolved Barcelona issues

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is hoping Lionel Messi's decision to stay at Barcelona will benefit the national team when World Cup qualifying starts this week. Messi pushed for a move away from the Spanish club this offseason only to change his mind after the club refused to let him leave for free, opting to stay instead of launching a potentially ugly legal battle against the club.

Scaloni told a news conference on Wednesday that he played no part in the decision but was happy to see the issue resolved so that Messi could focus fully on his performances on the pitch. "From afar we wanted it to be sorted, obviously we wanted him to play and to be in form," Scaloni said. "It is positive that he has stayed because he has started to play, he knows the environment and that is the only thing I can say." Argentina will start its qualifying campaign against Ecuador on Thursday, as Messi begins another attempt at an elusive World Cup title. Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany and was ousted by eventual winner France in the round of 16 in 2018.

"I talked to Messi when the issue with Barcelona was sorted, he was serene and calm. Now that he came we had a long conversation. Leo is happy for being with the national team, and he is doing well at his club now," Scaloni said. "We want to get to this World Cup for many reasons, and one of the main ones, obviously, is that Leo is able to play.".

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.Trump is scheduled to ap...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you under...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Regeneron antibodies in demand after Trump treatment, doctors seek more dataPatients are asking to join clinical trials of antibody-based COVID-19 drugs after U.S. President Donald Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020