Tennis-Paris Masters to go ahead as planned

The Paris Masters will take place as scheduled from Oct. 31- Nov. 8 at the Accor Arena, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) confirmed. The tournament will welcome 1000 spectators per day in line with the COVID-19 health protocols in Paris.

It will follow the St Petersburg Open, back-to-back events in Cologne, a claycourt event in Sardinia, the European Open in Antwerp, the Erste Bank Open in Vienna and an indoor event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. World number one Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, having defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov in last year's final to seal a record-extending fifth title.