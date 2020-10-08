Tennis-Paris Masters to go ahead as planned

Tennis-Paris Masters to go ahead as plannedReuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:57 IST
The Paris Masters will take place as scheduled from Oct. 31- Nov. 8 at the Accor Arena, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) confirmed. The tournament will welcome 1000 spectators per day in line with the COVID-19 health protocols in Paris.
It will follow the St Petersburg Open, back-to-back events in Cologne, a claycourt event in Sardinia, the European Open in Antwerp, the Erste Bank Open in Vienna and an indoor event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. World number one Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, having defeated Canadian Denis Shapovalov in last year's final to seal a record-extending fifth title.
- READ MORE ON:
- Novak Djokovic
- Canadian