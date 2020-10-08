Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Carreno Busta accuses Djokovic of feigning injury concerns

But the top seed recovered well to advance to the semi-finals with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory and later said he had to deal with some physical issues during the early part of his match, without providing much details. "Each time he is in trouble he usually does it, that means to say that he was in trouble, that he wasn't comfortable and that I was playing at a high level and was causing him to doubt himself," Carreno Busta told reporters in Spanish.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-10-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 15:18 IST
Tennis-Carreno Busta accuses Djokovic of feigning injury concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta accused Novak Djokovic of gamesmanship during their French Open quarter-final on Wednesday as he felt the world number one Serb did not have any genuine health issues despite appearing to battle injury problems. Djokovic, 33, had his neck taped during the match on Court Philippe Chatrier and his movements seemed somewhat restricted during the opening set against the world number 18.

He also called the trainer on court to work on some issue with his upper left arm. But the top seed recovered well to advance to the semi-finals with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory and later said he had to deal with some physical issues during the early part of his match, without providing much details.

"Each time he is in trouble he usually does it, that means to say that he was in trouble, that he wasn't comfortable and that I was playing at a high level and was causing him to doubt himself," Carreno Busta told reporters in Spanish. "Every time a match gets complicated he asks for medical assistance. He has been doing this for a long time. I already knew that. I knew it would happen at the U.S. Open, I knew it would happen here and I know it will keep on happening.

"I don't know if it's something chronic in his shoulder or just mental, but he didn't put me off." It was against the same player that Djokovic was defaulted a month back in the fourth round of the U.S. Open for inadvertently hitting a line judge with the ball.

Djokovic, who is chasing an 18th major, looked stiff on Wednesday and banged his racket against his thigh in frustration as Carreno Busta took the opening set, the first that the Serb lost at this year's claycourt Grand Slam. "I don't know, maybe it's the pressure or something that he needs to do it. But he continues playing normal, no? I don't know if he's (in) pain really or he has mental (issues). Ask him," Carreno Busta said in English.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Louise Gluck wins Nobel literature prize

American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal, the Swedish Academy said on Thursday.The Nobel prizes are named after dynamit...

About 100 kg of ganja seized, 4 arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 8 PTI Around 100 kg of ganja and three kg of hashish oil were seized from two pickup trucks near here on Thursday and four people arrested in this connection, according to the Kerala excise enforcement squad. The sei...

CM asks officials to come out with a comprehensive report on tourism development in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the Tourism department to come out with a comprehensive report with regard to identification and development of tourist spots in the state and take necessary approvals for the se...

NGT directs Rajasthan chief secy to circulate guidelines on mining

Illegal mining remains a challenge and poses serious threat to the protection of environment, the National Green Tribunal said on Thursday, directing Rajasthans Chief Secretary to circulate guidelines on the issue at grass root level. The a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020