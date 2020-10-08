Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa to inspect Pak's security and COVID-19 situation next month before deciding on Jan tour

If the series takes place, it would be the first time since 2010 that the PCB would be hosting a major Test side at home. Ever since terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, top teams like England, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand have not toured Pakistan because of security concerns while India has suspended all bilateral ties with the country since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:52 IST
South Africa to inspect Pak's security and COVID-19 situation next month before deciding on Jan tour
File Photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cricket South Africa will send a two-member delegation to Lahore next month to assess the security and COVID-19 situation in Pakistan before taking a final decision on whether the Proteas will travel here in January for a series. The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the South African delegation will visit Lahore during the four remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League being held between November 14 and 17.

"It is a good sign that Cricket South Africa is sending a delegation although the board has already been regularly briefing them on the security and COVID-19 situation in Pakistan which is under control," a source in the Board said. He said that the PCB had invited CSA to tour Pakistan in January and Pakistan would play in South Africa in April after the PSL 6.

"It is still not decided whether South Africa will only play white-ball matches in Pakistan or also some Tests. The PCB is keen to have Tests against them at home. But the schedule of both tours would be finalized once the delegation gives the clearance to their board," the source said. In all probability, it appears South Africa will settle to play ODIs and T20 matches in Pakistan. If the series takes place, it would be the first time since 2010 that the PCB would be hosting a major Test side at home.

Ever since terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, top teams like England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand have not toured Pakistan because of security concerns while India has suspended all bilateral ties with the country since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The source said if the South Africa tour goes ahead, it would pave the way for other top teams to also play in Pakistan.

The last time South Africa played in Pakistan was in the 2007/08 season. Pakistan will be hosting Zimbabwe at home in October-November for a white-ball series. The country hosted Tests against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last season.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a virtual debate, throwing into doubt the second presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15.His words came moments after t...

Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 9,000 holiday season workers, eyes surge in online orders

Dicks Sporting Goods said on Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 workers to cover the holiday season in its stores, 1,000 more than last year, expecting a jump in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have struggled this year...

Montenegro's president asks pro-Serb opposition leader to form new government

Montenegros president nominated Zdravko Krivokapic, the leader of a pro-Serb opposition alliance backed by the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, to form a government on Thursday, ending three decades of socialist rule. For the Future of Mon...

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020