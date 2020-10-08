Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhawanipore FC beat Bengaluru United 2-0 as sporting action resumes after COVID-19 hiatus

Ghanian forward Philip Adjah was sent through on goal and his shot was only parried onto the feet of an onrushing Pankaj Moula, who was at hand to tap in the rebound. As expected, FC Bengaluru United came out all guns blazing in the second half but were met by a well-drilled Bhawanipore defence.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 17:45 IST
Bhawanipore FC beat Bengaluru United 2-0 as sporting action resumes after COVID-19 hiatus

City-based Bhawanipore FC beat FC Bengaluru United 2-0 in the opening match of I-League qualifiers played behind closed doors here on Thursday, marking the resumption of sporting activity in the country after a seven-month coronavirus-forced hiatus. Sanitation tunnels, temperature checks of players and officials, pre-match social-distancing routines were in place at the Salt Lake Stadium as football -- or for that matter live sporting action -- resumed after the March 14 Indian Super League final.

Bhawanipore FC produced an impressive counter-attacking football to prevail over the side from Bengaluru in the first match of the five-team round-robin tournament whose winner will book the lone spot in the I-League beginning in December. Apart from empty stands, the match saw water breaks in each half and five substitutions available to the teams under the new COVID-19 protocols.

Bhawanipore head coach Shankarlal Chakraborty showed his tactical acumen, starting with a three-man defence which withstood a bright start by FC Bengaluru United. Richard Hood's team put its opponents under pressure with good movement around the penalty box but were unable to find that final touch. The first clear opportunity fell to FC Bengaluru United in the 21st minute when Bhawanipore custodian Shilton Paul came off his line while trying to punch the ball for a corner but could not connect cleanly. However, Bengaluru failed to capitalise as Azharuddin Mallick was only able to head over the bar.

Paul did not let that minor mishap trouble him though as he commanded his box impressively, keeping the Bengaluru forwards at bay with a string of impressive collections. FC Bengaluru continued to press for the opener but much against the run of play, Bhawanipore broke the deadlock in the final minute of the first-half added time. Ghanian forward Philip Adjah was sent through on goal and his shot was only parried onto the feet of an onrushing Pankaj Moula, who was at hand to tap in the rebound.

As expected, FC Bengaluru United came out all guns blazing in the second half but were met by a well-drilled Bhawanipore defence. With Bengaluru committing men forward, Bhawanipore doubled their lead in the 60th minute with a lightning-quick counter-attack. Altamash Sayed picked up the ball just outside his penalty box and played a long ball in search of Adjah.

The Ghanian kept Bengaluru skipper Rana Gharami at bay and then thumped a powerful volley right across the face of goal, leaving the keeper with no chance as the ball bounced in off the far post..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, positive for COVID-19, says won't participate in virtual debate

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would not participate in a virtual debate, throwing into doubt the second presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, scheduled for Oct. 15.His words came moments after t...

Dick's Sporting Goods to hire 9,000 holiday season workers, eyes surge in online orders

Dicks Sporting Goods said on Thursday it will hire up to 9,000 workers to cover the holiday season in its stores, 1,000 more than last year, expecting a jump in online orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have struggled this year...

Montenegro's president asks pro-Serb opposition leader to form new government

Montenegros president nominated Zdravko Krivokapic, the leader of a pro-Serb opposition alliance backed by the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, to form a government on Thursday, ending three decades of socialist rule. For the Future of Mon...

U.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week, signaling the U.S. labor market is making little fresh headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020