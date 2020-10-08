IPL 13: KXIP need a collective performance from batsmen and bowlers, says Wasim Jaffer

Left Menu
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach Wasim Jaffer feels that the team has not performed together as a unit in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:06 IST
KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab making strategies during the time out in a match (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batting coach Wasim Jaffer feels that the team has not performed together as a unit in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Kings XI Punjab has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs.

Jaffer reckons that batsmen and bowlers have to perform collectively in order to gain some momentum in the KXIP way. "I think the boys have done well. It's not been the ideal start. The batting unit apart from one game has done really well. It's just that we need a collective performance from batter and bowlers. I think the good game is just around the corner and the momentum will shift our way," Jaffer said in the video posted on KXIP's Twitter.

Jaffer said the side need a couple of matches to go their way in order to have the required momentum. "We need to play our best cricket no matter who's in front of us and just think about winning. That's all we need and think about winning. We just need a couple of games to go our way. The momentum will shift and we just have to carry on from there," said Jaffer.

KXIP is now at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches and will lock horns with SRH today. (ANI)

