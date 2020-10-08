Left Menu
IPL 13: Gayle was set to play against SRH but down with food poisoning, says Kumble

Universe Boss Chris Gayle was set to be a part of Kings XI Punjab's playing XI on Thursday against SunRisers Hyderabad but has been sidelined due to a stomach bug, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble said.

08-10-2020
KXIP head coach Anil Kumble (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Universe Boss Chris Gayle was set to be a part of Kings XI Punjab's playing XI on Thursday against SunRisers Hyderabad but has been sidelined due to a stomach bug, KXIP head coach Anil Kumble said. There have been a lot of questions around Gayle's position in the KXIP outfit on social media and whether or not he would get a game. Kumble an interaction with the host broadcasters during the SRH innings today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium revealed that Gayle was actually part of the plan for the game.

"Gayle was going to play today, but he is down with food poisoning," Kumble revealed.Earlier, speaking to ANI, star batsman Mayank Agarwal had mentioned that Gayle has been constantly helping the batting group in the franchise by sharing his experience. "Gayle is an integral part of KXIP whether playing or mentoring. He has been speaking to all of us, contributing in the batters' meeting and also sharing stuff which is crucial. I have had great conversations with Gayle. We first played together in RCB and just watching him play and chatting is fantastic.

"Even here he told me don't have to do anything extraordinary, just keep trusting your skills and execute them. He asks me to go out and enjoy the game. Before the last game he said you are batting great and just look to get into good batting positions. If you are striking well, make sure you continue scoring runs. These are just a few of the many good things he keeps saying. He is just not helping me, but a lot of the batsmen," he had said. (ANI)

