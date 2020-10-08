Bairstow, Warner guide SRH to 201/6 against KXIP
Jonny Bairstow made 97 while skipper David Warner scored 52 to lay the foundation for SRH total. For KXIP, Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets while giving away 29 runs. Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 201 for 6 in 20 overs (Jonny Bairstow 97, David Warner 52; Ravi Bishnoi 3/29).PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:46 IST
Electing to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad made 201 for six against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Jonny Bairstow made 97 while skipper David Warner scored 52 to lay the foundation for SRH total.
