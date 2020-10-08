Xherdan Shaqiri to fly to Spain team after testing negative for COVID-19

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri is all set to fly to Spain after testing negative for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association (FA) said on Thursday. However, his availability for the Nations League match against Spain is uncertain, with the UEFA health committee yet to make the final call. Also, Swiss FA confirmed that only Manuel Akanji has tested positive for COVID-19.

"On Thursday morning (October 8th, 2020) the Swiss Football Association received the written results of the Covid-19 tests of the A national team, which had also been carried out the day before with all players and staff members. Only Manuel Akanji was tested positive. All other results were negative, including that of Xherdan Shaqiri. So there is currently a positive corona test in the A national team," the Swiss FA said in a statement. "Manuel Akanji is in isolation and continues to show no symptoms. Further medical clarifications will take place. All other players and staff members of the A national team are flying to Spain this afternoon, where the UEFA Nations League game against the group A leader will take place in Madrid on Saturday. After Xherdan Shaqiri's negative Covid-19 test, the UEFA health committee must now decide on eligibility to play on Saturday. Until when this decision will be made is still unclear. Shaqiri is flying to Spain as planned," it added.

Earlier on October 6, Swiss FA had said that Shaqiri has tested positive. "Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation," the Swiss FA had said. (ANI)