Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xherdan Shaqiri to fly to Spain team after testing negative for COVID-19

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri is all set to fly to Spain after testing negative for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

ANI | Bern | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:54 IST
Xherdan Shaqiri to fly to Spain team after testing negative for COVID-19
Xherdan Shaqiri (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri is all set to fly to Spain after testing negative for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association (FA) said on Thursday. However, his availability for the Nations League match against Spain is uncertain, with the UEFA health committee yet to make the final call. Also, Swiss FA confirmed that only Manuel Akanji has tested positive for COVID-19.

"On Thursday morning (October 8th, 2020) the Swiss Football Association received the written results of the Covid-19 tests of the A national team, which had also been carried out the day before with all players and staff members. Only Manuel Akanji was tested positive. All other results were negative, including that of Xherdan Shaqiri. So there is currently a positive corona test in the A national team," the Swiss FA said in a statement. "Manuel Akanji is in isolation and continues to show no symptoms. Further medical clarifications will take place. All other players and staff members of the A national team are flying to Spain this afternoon, where the UEFA Nations League game against the group A leader will take place in Madrid on Saturday. After Xherdan Shaqiri's negative Covid-19 test, the UEFA health committee must now decide on eligibility to play on Saturday. Until when this decision will be made is still unclear. Shaqiri is flying to Spain as planned," it added.

Earlier on October 6, Swiss FA had said that Shaqiri has tested positive. "Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for Covid-19. In consultation with the health authorities, he is in isolation," the Swiss FA had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HC junks habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of Hathras ‘rape' victim’s kin

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a Valmiki community organisation seeking production before of the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim of Hathras before it. A bench of justices Prit...

Mayank Agarwal's early run out was a disaster while chasing 202, says Rahul

Struggling Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul on Thursday rued the early run-out of Mayank Agarwal, saying it was a disaster for his side in their pursuit of a stiff 202-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here. KXIP were a...

EXCLUSIVE-Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources

Telecoms operators Orange Belgium and Proximus are poised to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia gear, two sources close to the matter said. Oranges Belgian division and Proximus, which is...

BJP no different from TMC, both suppress democratic protests

CPIM general secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was no different from the TMC dispensation in West Bengal, as both try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties. Mishra also said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020