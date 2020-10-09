Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-DeChambeau grabs early clubhouse lead in Las Vegas

Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who birdied six connectives holes on the back nine, and American Brian Stuart were each two shots behind DeChambeau in a share of third place. Among the big names who went out early were world number seven Webb Simpson (68) and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa (69), the world number five and highest-ranked player in the field.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:56 IST
Golf-DeChambeau grabs early clubhouse lead in Las Vegas

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau fired the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career to grab the early first-round clubhouse lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Thursday. DeChambeau, in his first start since his major breakthrough three weeks ago, birdied five consecutive holes over a sizzling stretch around the turn en route to a nine-under-par 62 at TPC Summerlin that left him one shot clear of Austin Cook.

"It was a great day to play well," said DeChambeau, who won the event in 2018. "There's no wind out here for the most part and I feel like you can bomb it everywhere and get wedges close. And I was lucky to make a lot of putts." World number six DeChambeau started on the back nine and was two under before he kicked into high gear at the par-four 15th, the start of an impressive run where only one of his five consecutive birdie putts was from outside five feet.

A seven-times winner on the PGA Tour, DeChambeau finished strong with tap-in birdies at the par-four seventh and par-five ninth holes. Argentine Emiliano Grillo, who birdied six connectives holes on the back nine, and American Brian Stuart were each two shots behind DeChambeau in a share of third place.

Among the big names who went out early were world number seven Webb Simpson (68) and PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa (69), the world number five and highest-ranked player in the field. Defending champion Kevin Na and Sergio Garcia, fresh off his triumph last week in Mississippi, were among the late starters.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Romania suspends flights from high-risk coronavirus countries

Romanian authorities said on Thursday they will suspend flights to and from high-risk countries to stem a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections. The number of infections in Romania rose by a record 3,130 in the past 24 hours, and the gov...

Mixed Martial Arts-Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris figth card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the B...

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Se...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday prefix number denotes seeding1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age 33ATP ranking 1 Highest 1 Grand Slam titles 17 Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020