Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Depleted Kosovo's Euro dream shattered by North Macedonia

North Macedonia were without Elif Elmas after he was among the Napoli players to test positive for COVID-19. Kosovo made a bright start but fell behind in cruel fashion when Stefan Ristovski's mis-hit shot deflected off defender Benjamin Kololli and crept inside the post for an own goal after 16 minutes.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 09-10-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 02:46 IST
Soccer-Depleted Kosovo's Euro dream shattered by North Macedonia

Kosovo's dream of qualifying for Euro 2020, less than five years after being accepted into international football, ended with a 2-1 away defeat by neighbours North Macedonia on Thursday. Darko Velkovski's 33rd minute header won the semi-final playoff for the hosts, who are themselves aiming to qualify for the first major tournament in the team's 27-year history. They face Georgia next month for a place in next year's tournament.

Kosovo's players collapsed onto the pitch in anguish as the final whistle blew, while home team coach Igor Angelovski rushed onto the field carrying a Macedonian flag. Kosovo, a country of 1.8 million people which declared independence from Serbia in 2008, was finally accepted as a member of European soccer's governing body UEFA, and then world soccer organisation FIFA, in 2016 after a long campaign.

They enjoyed a remarkable 15-match unbeaten run in 2018-19 to win their Nations League group and qualify for the playoffs which offer a back door to the Euros. Given a rousing send-off by flag-waving supporters who also let off firecrackers when they left Pristina for the 90-kilometre road trip to Skopje on Wednesday, Kosovo were missing several key players and it proved a bridge too far.

Their Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani was not released after his club's squad were ordered to isolate following two positive COVID-19 tests last week, while midfielders Hekuran Kryeziu and Milot Rashica plus striker Vedat Muriqi were injured. North Macedonia were without Elif Elmas after he was among the Napoli players to test positive for COVID-19.

Kosovo made a bright start but fell behind in cruel fashion when Stefan Ristovski's mis-hit shot deflected off defender Benjamin Kololli and crept inside the post for an own goal after 16 minutes. But the visitors capitalised on a defensive mishap to level in the 29th. North Macedonia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski charged out of his area to clear but lost possession and Florent Hadergjonaj chipped the ball into the net form 25 metres.

The hosts regained the lead four minutes later when Velkovski rose to head in from a free kick. The second half was increasingly scrappy and nervous although Kosovo nearly snatched a stoppage-time equaliser when Fidan Aliti's shot was blocked by Dimitrievski at point-blank range.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Gilead's remdesivir shaved 5 days off COVID-19 recovery time, reduced risk of death in some

Final data from Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug remdesivir showed the treatment cut COVID-19 recovery time by five days compared with patients who got a placebo, one day faster than indicated in preliminary data, the company and researc...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted, militia members arrested

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in a sweeping takedown of plots to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence. The group ...

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies at 80

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Iranian classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after a wave of unrest in 2009, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday.Fans gathered outside the ...

Madrid must impose travel restrictions or face state of emergency, Spanish government says

Madrid must enforce travel restrictions ordered by the health ministry to limit novel coronavirus outbreaks or the national government will impose a state of emergency that would force it to comply, the government said late on Thursday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020