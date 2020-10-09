Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Trio of first goals as England ease to 3-0 win over Wales

Three England players scored their first international goals to give Gareth Southgate's experimental team a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday. In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted in the 26th minute before second-half goals from Conor Coady and Danny Ings secured the win in the warm-up game for Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 03:24 IST
Soccer-Trio of first goals as England ease to 3-0 win over Wales

Three England players scored their first international goals to give Gareth Southgate's experimental team a comfortable 3-0 win over Wales in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted in the 26th minute before second-half goals from Conor Coady and Danny Ings secured the win in the warm-up game for Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark. It was the first time three players have scored their first England goals in the same game since June 1963 against Switzerland.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, making his first start for his country, set up on the opener with a perfect cross from the right that was met by debutant Calvert-Lewin with a trademark header. Right back Kieran Trippier, captaining the England side, provided the ammunition for the second, whipping in a brilliant free kick from the right which was poked home at the back-post by Wolves defender Coady.

It was another set-piece that led to the third, with Tyrone Mings rising to head a corner back across the penalty area and Ings volleying home with an overhead kick. Both teams had several players missing from their squads for the first international held at Wembley without supporters, giving the game the feel of an old "B international".

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood all missed the match after they breached COVID-19 protocol regulations. "I thought the players did very well," Southgate said. "It's so difficult for a new team to come together without much experience, it was not fluid at the start but we got more and more into the game, the players saw the tactical problems Wales posed to us when they were pressing and I thought we finished strongly."

The England manager had particular praise for Calvert-Lewin, who has scored nine goals in six games for Everton this season. "He had excellent presence, his runs are a threat, he presses well and he took his goal well. He's an all-round centre forward. I've always liked his general play but it's the goals that are making him another level of player," said Southgate.

England host Belgium on Sunday and Denmark on Wednesday in the Nations League while Ryan Giggs' Wales team travel to play Ireland and Bulgaria.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kidnapped Mali politician, French aid worker and two Italians freed

Freed Malian politician Soumaila Cisse, French aid worker Sophie Petronin and two Italians arrived in Bamako on Thursday aboard a Malian military transport plane, ending their lengthy captivity in the hands of Islamist insurgents. They were...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted, militia members arrested

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested in a sweeping takedown of plots to kidnap the Michigan governor, attack the state capitol building and incite violence. The group ...

Rugby-Mo'unga given nod at flyhalf for New Zealand v Australia

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has settled early doubts on the debate over who will play flyhalf in his tenure with Richie Mounga named to start the first Bledisloe Cup test against Australia at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday. Foster ch...

Lock down or face state of emergency, Spanish government tells Madrid

Madrid must enforce travel restrictions ordered by the health ministry to limit novel coronavirus outbreaks or the national government will impose a state of emergency that would force it to comply, the government said late on Thursday.In t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020