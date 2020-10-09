Left Menu
Soccer-Underperforming United team could get manager Solskjaer sacked, says Keane

"Their performance against Spurs was disgraceful," Keane, who won seven Premier League titles with United between 1993–2005 and is now a television pundit, told ITV.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:33 IST
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane launched a stinging criticism of the club's players, saying they could get manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked if they continue to underperform. United suffered a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, their joint worst loss in the Premier League era - equalling their 6-1 defeat by Manchester City in 2011.

Solskjaer's side, who finished third last season, have picked up just three points from three games in the current campaign and sit in 16th place. "Their performance against Spurs was disgraceful," Keane, who won seven Premier League titles with United between 1993–2005 and is now a television pundit, told ITV. "You all have bad days in football. Some of the players were a disgrace to the United badge.

"Too many bluffers and, ultimately, these players will cost Ole his job. The players he has got there - they threw the previous manager Jose Mourinho under the bus and they will do the same to Ole." United moved quickly to strengthen their squad following the Spurs debacle, signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer, Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Porto and Uruguayan 18-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri from Atletico Penarol on transfer deadline day.

Solskjaer's side face ninth-placed Newcastle United on Oct. 17 when they return to action after the international break.

