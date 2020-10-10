IPL 13: Need to be at our best to defeat SunRisers Hyderabad, says Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith has said that the team would be required to be at their best to defeat David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns against each other on Sunday, October 11 at the Dubai International Stadium.

"The games are coming in thick and fast so we need to adjust quickly and put on our best show against a strong Sunrisers team who have got a good overall team, we will have to be at our very best to beat them," said Smith in an official release issued by RR. Rajasthan is currently at the seventh place in the IPL 2020 standings with just four points from six games. The side has faced four consecutive defeats and the Smith-led team will next take on SRH on Sunday.

RR failed to chase down the target of 185 runs and the Steve Smith-led side was bowled out for 138, giving Delhi Capitals a win by 46 runs. No Royals' batsmen were able to stay at the crease for a long period of time and only Rahul Tewatia (38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (34) were able to register respectable scores. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada once again got among the wickets as he scalped three wickets.

"It's been a difficult four games for us. We've not been able to get in the performances under pressure and that has hurt us. We bowled and fielded well for large parts of the game against Delhi and that's a positive for us," said Smith. "Our batting needs to click for us, we have not been able to get a good start in our four games and the top four just haven't been able to score a lot of runs in games, which has been detrimental for us and we'll have to address that and try to bounce back from this situation," he added.

RR put forward a good fielding effort against Delhi Capitals and the side was able to string together a couple of run-outs as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal ran-out Shreyas Iyer while Rishabh Pant was also sent back to the pavilion via a run-out. (ANI)